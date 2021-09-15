Millennials Talk Cinnabar: Assassin thriller ‘Kate’ is dead on arrival

'Kate’

Netflix

Alexa Chipman

If you’re looking for a movie to put on while folding laundry, this generic action flick is a mildly entertaining choice. It is almost designed to be background noise interspersed with occasional fights worth paying attention to.

The plot involves a trained killer named Kate who discovers she’s been poisoned, and sets out to kill everyone involved in her murder before she is officially dead. A clumsy cross between the 1950 film noir classic “D.O.A.” and every movie about hardened teenage hit-girls ever made, this would-be thriller was directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, the special effects artist who made snow do weird things in “Snow White and the Huntsman.”

Who knows? Given the director has more experience directing FX than actors, maybe Nicolas-Troyan thought he could fix the movie in post-production.

That would explain a few things.

Most of the cast sits around waiting for their paycheck, such as Woody Harrelson from “The Hunger Games” (Varrick), who barely seems to remember his lines, much less put any effort into the role.

An exception is Mary Elizabeth Winstead (playing Kate), who has clearly put in the work to make the action sequences brutally crisp, from the way she smashes in her opponent’s larynx to her swift and deadly kicks. Winstead’s performance is subtle without being boring. She has the makings of the next action movie star, so someone needs to get her a decent script.

Sadly, this is not that film.

