Millennials Talk Cinnabar

‘Cry Macho’

In Theaters

Alexa Chipman

Living legend Clint Eastwood directs and stars in this hobbled but heartwarming Western, filled with wistful nostalgia and beautiful horses.

With a screenplay that comes across like a student film, “Cry Macho” begins badly, with a poorly-rendered opening sequence. I found myself inwardly groaning that I had another hour to sit through, as stilted characters exchanged painfully uncomfortable lines.

Washed up rodeo cowboy Mike (Clint Eastwood) is tasked with retrieving a teenager from Mexico to come live with his father, who voices concerns that the boy is being mistreated. Reluctantly, Mike clambers into his truck to drive across the border, giving an excuse for gorgeous vistas of rugged hills and wildlife racing for the horizon through lens flares.

Once the son, Rafael (Eduardo Minett) and Mike are on the road together, the film settles itself as a poignant tribute to the Western genre. Eastwood and Minett, along with their rooster companion “Macho,” are adorable together. Whether the trio is strolling along a dust-strewn landscape into the sunset or laughing over tacos, their relationship is irresistible.

I was disappointed when the movie ended, reluctant to bid farewell to their budding friendship. The second half of “Cry Macho” is not only watchable, it is genuinely engaging and a sweet film that raised my spirits.

Despite its rough patches, I don’t regret attending, although I have no idea how the first few scenes didn’t end up on the cutting room floor.

[Suggested Emojis: Thinking face, Horse]

‘Malignant’

In Theaters/HBO Max

Katie Wigglesworth

“Malignant” is a weird movie to try and boil down for review purposes. If you're a horror fan, or a fan of James Wan movies, I recommend you stop reading and simply go and watch “Malignant” wherever it's available to you, because this one is best experienced unspoiled. Wan's latest fright-filled endeavor is a bizarre beast of a story, and while you might start to figure out where he's going with it, I guarantee you will still be shocked to see exactly how and where you end up.

At first look, the plot is well traveled territory for Wan, who co-conceived the story with collaborator and actor Ingrid Bisu. A woman with an erratic and fragmented home life starts to experience seemingly impossible and nightmarish occurrences. Yeah, we've been here before with Wan, maybe with a different configuration of characters, but family, mental health and the perpetual fear of safe harbors being threatened and subverted is the thematic bread-and-butter of most of Wan's work.

“Malignant’ is different.

This is a bloodier, more over-the top Wan than we've seen in the past few years, hearkening back more to his earlier horror works like the original “Saw,” and the first “Insidious.”

Every so often a movie comes out that is inherently a slice of its director's brain, and is utterly enthralling outside of the concept of being “good or bad.” Personally, I hated Darren Arrenofsky's 2017 movie “Mother,” but I won't deny that it is a fascinating peak into Arrenofsky's psyche.

“Malignant” is James Wan straight from the source -- bizarre, twisted, colorful, and deeply engaging. It feels like a cult classic in its infancy, a movie that may falter at the box office but will steadily be added to “have you seen” lists with incremental frequency. Though it won't be viewed as Wan's critical or financial best, “Malignant” is a bizarre and fascinating tangle of a tale that is undeniably and uniquely him.

Stitched together with Wan's signature highly-saturated color palate and truly gorgeous aerial shots and long establishing takes, “Malignant” is a visually and conceptually enthralling movie that some may not find as much enjoyment in as I did, but will prove to be a memorable watch no matter what.

[Suggested emojis: Shocked Face and a heart]