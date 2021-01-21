Millennials

‘NEWS OF THE WORLD’

Pay-per-View

Anderson Templeton

“News of The World,” a new COVID-delayed Tom Hanks film, is finally available to rent online. Written and Directed by Paul Greengrass, “News of The World” is a period drama set five years after the end of the Civil War, and follows Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Hanks) as he travels from town to town reading the news.

Almost immediately, Captain Kidd encounters a lost child who only speaks Kiowa, and has been living with the Kiowa people since her family was murdered six years before. Kidd is faced with a choice: either abandon her, or single-handedly deliver her to estranged relatives 400 miles away. Despite admittedly having zero experience caring for children and a serious language barrier, he commits to transporting her halfway across Texas.

With an unspoken but strong common sense of grief and loss, Captain Kidd and Johanna learn to understand each other, and the pain they each carry.

I wouldn't say that this is a quiet movie — there are gunfights, runaway wagons, a terrifying sand storm — but unlike most "westerns" this film prioritizes the emotions of its protagonists with long, poignant close-ups showing the subtle facial expressions when they communicate without words.

I found this film to be beautiful, engaging and meaningful, totally “Oscar material” across the board.

Thematically, I loved how Tom Hanks's character understands the power of stories, expertly choosing which news articles to read depending on what that particular community needs. His carefully chosen stories have the power to provide much needed laughter and joy, or to inspire the mistreated to rise up and fight for their rights. This film really puts into perspective how much power legitimate news and facts really have.

So, at the end of the day, I anticipate many people accusing this silence-appreciating film of being boring, but on the contrary, “News of the World” is perfectly balanced with deep internal performances and suspenseful moments of classic western action. Though it does cost $20 to rent at the moment, I firmly believe this film is worth the price of admission.

[Suggested Emojis: Two Thumbs Up]

‘OUTSIDE THE WIRE’

Netflix

Alexa Chipman

A few years ago at Worldcon, there was a panel on “Military Science Fiction” novels. Intrigued, I wandered into the room, only to find it so packed with fans that there were people sitting on the floor in every aisle. This sub-genre of an already niche form of storytelling has an avidly devoted following.

“Outside the Wire” is a perfect example of that style, with engaging characters and near-future biotech set during a brutal war on the Russian border in the year 2036.

We follow cocky drone pilot Lieutenant Thomas Harp (Damson Idris) who finds himself teaming up with enigmatic Captain Leo (Anthony Mackie) on a classified mission.

This adrenaline rush of a movie has exceptional action sequences. Mackie’s smoothly choreographed superhero-level combat skills are so riveting that I stopped to re-watch several of his scenes (one of the benefits of enjoying movies from the comfort of home!)

In a future where robots comprise part of the military’s fighting force, Harp is concerned about advanced versions designed to empathize with humans.

“Emotions lead to mistakes,” he points out.

“Maybe humans aren’t emotional enough, lieutenant,” Leo replies quietly, worried that collateral damage has become white noise statistics.

This film does not glorify war in any way, although there are plenty of heroic moments. It takes the time to show fallout of callus decisions made from the safety of a command bunker. Drone pilots snack on gummy bears while firing missiles that result in horrific destruction, and it is that disconnect which this movie addresses.

“Outside the Wire” feels cohesive, and the cheesier moments didn’t bother me, since the two leads are personable enough to let awkward lines slide by unnoticed.

My only complaint is that it ended too soon!

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Up, Wide-Eyed Face Emoji]