‘Mindfulness coloring book for adults’ is new No. 1

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Nov. 9 - Nov. 15, 2020

Well, this makes a lot of sense.

In the midst of rising pandemic infection rates and with a potential Constitutional crisis brewing — should the current occupant of the White House continue to claim a victory the polls and the courts are solidly affirming that he lost — the No. 1 most popular title this week on Petaluma’s Fiction & Nonfiction bestsellers list is … a coloring book.

Johanna Basford

And not just any coloring book.

“The Secret Garden: An Inky Treasure Hunt and Coloring Book,” the 2013 worldwide sensation by Scottish illustrator Johanna Basford, is among the first such works to be marketed as a mindfulness coloring book for adults. And with anxiety at record levels, and therapists far and wide recommending mindfulness practices to their clients, it’s no surprise that this pioneering collection of gorgeously absorbing, intricately penned illustrations is flying off local shelves. The adult coloring book trend that Basford helped kick off has resulted in dozens of similar titles – including Basford’s own “Enchanted Forest,” “Magical Jungle” and “Enchanted Christmas” - and chances are, these books (and a pack of colored pencils) are going to prove a very popular holiday gift item this year.

But make sure to get one for yourself. As Basford herself wrote on her website (johannabasford.com) in September of 2018, “I’ve received thousands of notes from people over the years who have told me that coloring has helped them deal with stress, anxiety, depression and a host of other conditions. These people range from busy stay-at-home mums to 911 call-handlers to top flying CEO’s and college students. My heart tells me that if something as simple as coloring could help, it’s probably worth a try.”

The No. 2 bestseller on the same list, meanwhile, is “Petaluma in Vintage Postcards,” a stunning collection of historic photography of our town in the form of exhaustively sought-out, old-time postcards, collected and presented by Alice van Ommeren and KC Greaney.

And at No. 3 is “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey,” the August-released memoir by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Notable also is that a just-released “young readers edition” of “The Truths We Hold” also appears this week on the Kids and Young Adults bestseller list, where it has its debut in the No. 6 spot. The last time a book appeared on both lists, in both its original version and a young readers’ version, it was July and the book was Ibram X Kendi’s “Stamped From the Beginning” – which just happens to have returned this week in the adult list’s No. 6 spot – bringing along: its youth-oriented adaptation “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You,” by Kendi and Jason Reynolds.

Here are all the top 10 titles on both list for this week.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Secret Garden: An Inky Treasure Hunt & Coloring Book,’ by Joanna Bashford

2. ‘Petaluma in Vintage Postcards,’ by Alice van Ommeren and KC Greaney

3. ‘The Truths We Hold: An American Journey,’ by Kamala Harris

4. ‘The Institute,’ by Stephen King

5. ‘Stamped from the Beginning,’ by Ibram X. Kendi

6. ‘How to Be an Antiracist,’ by Ibram X. Kendi

7. ‘Modern Comfort Food,’ by Ina Garten

8. ‘Still Life,’ by Louise Penney

9. ‘Circe,’ by Madeline Miller

10. ‘Olive, Again,’ by Elizabeth Strout

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End,’ by Jeff Kinney

2. ‘Margaret’s Unicorn,’ by Briony May Smith

3. ‘Dog Man: Grime and Punishment,’ by Dav Pilkey

4. ‘My Father's Dragon,’ by Ruth Gannett

5. ‘Let's Find Momo!: A Hide-and-Seek Board Book,’ by Andrew Knapp

6. ‘The Truths We Hold (Young Readers Edition),’ by Kamala Harris

7. ‘Bad Guys: Bad Guys in The One?!’ by Aaron Blabey

8. ‘Little Blue Truck,’ by Alice Schertle

9. ‘Kindness Grows,’ by Britta Teckentrup

10. ‘Lets Talk About Race,’ by Julius Lester

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Books)