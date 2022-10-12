‘Misery’ comes to life at Cinnabar

“Have a seat,” offers actor-director Tim Kniffin, leading a visitor onto the set of Cinnabar Theater’s October offering, “Misery,” adapted from the bestselling 1987 Stephen King novel. “You’re welcome to sit wherever you like,” he says, moving through the kitchen portion of the set, where various household items – a telephone, a coffeepot, a set of knives – placidly await the opportunity of being turned into weapons, then moving into the bedroom portion of the set. Gesturing, Kniffin adds, with a slightly wicked smile, “We have a wheelchair. We have a bed. Make yourself comfortable.”

To anyone who’s ever read “Misery” or seen the celebrated 1990 film adaptation, the specific pieces of furniture Kniffin points out, in the context of the story, are anything but “comfortable.” They are, however - in terms of the story, anyway - extremely memorable artifacts of King’s delightfully twisted imagination, as are the heavy, manual typewriter currently resting on its side not far away, and a certain sledgehammer that is almost certainly resting offstage somewhere, waiting for its moment in the spotlight.

“It’s a surprisingly intricate and complex story, as are the theatrical and dramatic demands of this show,” said Kniffin, thankfully moving away from the set to take a seat in the audience portion of the theater. “And it’s very physically demanding, as well, which surprises people, a lot of whom assume that the actor who spends the show lying in that bed doesn’t have to work hard, physically. But Edward has the most physically demanding role in the show. What he does in this play just blows my mind.”

The actor Kniffin so glowingly describes is Edward McCloud, who plays author Paul Sheldon in the play, adapted by William Goldman (“Marathon Man,” “The Princess Bride”), running October 14-30. Sheldon is a bestselling romance novelist who’s most famous character, Misery Chastain, happens to be a topic of obsession for his “number one fan” Annie Wilkes, played by Mary Gannon Graham. When Wilkes, a former nurse, happens upon a remote mountainside accident scene where Sheldon was seriously injured, she essentially kidnaps him, nursing him back to health in that bed, eventually taking drastic measures to keep him from escaping.

Which brings us to the sledgehammer.

“Everyone knows what happens,” Kniffin acknowledges. “We’re not even trying to keep it a secret. The poster for the play just goes ahead and shows Mary holding the sledgehammer. It’s such a famous moment. To a person, that’s the scene people mention to me whenever I tell someone I’m directing “Misery” on stage. ‘How are you going to do the hobbling scene?’ I say “Misery,” and without fail, someone brings up the hobbling scene.’“

The moment Kniffin is discussing is, after all, among the all-time greatest, most iconic moments in a Stephen King story, rivaled only by the elevator full of blood in “The Shining” and that terrifying clown with the red balloon in “It.”

“I remember seeing the movie, and that scene, wow,” says Kniffin. “For a live production, the scene certainly presents an interesting challenge for us, but that’s partly what’s so awesome about it. It’s cool to be able to create a moment, theatrically, that is so well remembered by people in its book form and movie form. Of course, that’s just one moment in a play packed with mind-blowing moments. A lot of intense stuff happens, but we’re having a blast figuring it all out.”

Kniffin is best known as an actor, having appeared at Cinnabar in several shows in the past, including “The Odd Couple,” “Of Mice and Men” and “A Couple of Blackguards.” Most recently he appeared in “August: Osage County” at San Jose Stage Company. He has dabbled in directing, off and on, and says he’s thrilled to be helming a show as high-profile and crowd-pleasing as “Misery” is expected to be.

“I love directing,” he says. “I’m hoping to do more in the future. It’s a different kind of challenge, and one I really enjoy, especially when the actors I’m working with are as outstanding as Edward, Mary and Kellie.” Kellie Donnelly, the third and final actor in the thriller, plays Buster, a law officer who begins to suspect that Annie is more than just a harmless eccentric living alone in the woods.

For both McCloud and Graham, "Misery“ marks their first appearance in a play since before COVID-19. Echoing Kniffin, they are similarly enjoying the intensity and inventiveness of doing a show like this as their first project back on stage.