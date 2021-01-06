Missing movie theaters (even the annoying people)

You stream, I stream, we all stream on a nice screen.

Hopefully, anyway.

Some people watch full movies on their phone, if you believe that.

That seems to be the direction a lot of media is going. Our entertainment is all now through services. There are various forms — Netflix, Disney+, CBS All Access.

Look, I feel like I'm just going to be listing things, so let’s skip this and assume you know there are about 20 different streaming platforms, each with their own pricing, and different plans of how to get it free with other services. At least I don't see companies asking me to mail in cereal boxes for a free VHS tape anymore.

It's daunting, but not too different from different cable networks — TNT, TBS, USA, MTV and so on. There was a time you had to keep track of what shows you like and what network they were on and worse yet, when they were on.

Streaming certainly has its advantage there.

You tell it when "when" is. That's a big win.

What's really interesting about this ever-changing, ever-evolving world of streaming is the need for companies to get content out on it since theaters are not able to operate like they used to. Disney just released Pixar's “Soul” on Disney+, Warner Bros. put “Wonder Woman 1984” out on HBO max. I really wish I could have seen these movies in theaters, though for “Wonder Woman 1984,” I may have renounced that wish.

I really enjoy the theater experience.

I'm sure that's the performer in me. I have friends that greatly dislike going to theaters when there is a big crowd, full of people who clap or cheer. I love it. I saw “Captain America Civil War” in a theater that was mostly filled with teenagers.

They were a rowdy bunch.

During the trailers, people were still coming and going, fiddling with phones and snacks. I thought to myself, “I'll see a showing an hour later if there's trouble, I don't need to put up with this.” But they got into it when the movie started. They laughed at jokes louder than adults, and they got so silent during dramatic moments.

You felt that silence harder, since they were so much louder for other moments.

It was a big part of the experience for me.

I really want that to come back.

I want to feel like we're all being held hostage by a bad movie. And I want to feel like we all went on a thrill ride from a good one.

Still, until things do return to something-like-normal, I guess I'm always ready and fine to just stream and watch things on my own. I’ll just deal with the emptiness — since I have no one to talk with about what I just witnessed.

I guess some things never change.

(“Oliver’s World” runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. Check out Oliver’s website at OliverGraves.com)