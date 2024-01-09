Miyoko Schinner, the founder and former CEO of Petaluma-based Miyoko’s Creamery, is a featured expert on the new Netflix documentary series “You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment.“

The vegan chef and activist, who founded the plant-based cheese business in 2014, headed the company until she was removed in June 2022.

The four-episode limited series follows a 2022 Stanford Medicine experiment in which 22 sets of twins agreed to change their diets, with one twin from each pair eating a vegan diet and one eating an omnivore diet, to study the effects of a plant-based diet on health.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oygkWmXyOaM">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Released earlier this month, the series follows four sets of the twins, including California’s Charlie and Michael Kalish, also known as the cheese twins, who appear with Schinner on the program to test out vegan cheeses.

Schinner’s 2022 ouster from Miyoko’s Creamery was announced in February 2023, the same day Miyoko’s Creamery board members filed a lawsuit that alleged Schinner stole company property after she was terminated from her position.

Schinner filed a countersuit against the company a few weeks later alleging she was discriminated against because of her gender and was wrongfully terminated and retaliated against by the company. She also protested the continuous use of her name and face on its marketing materials.

In May, Schinner and the company withdrew all legal disputes against one another.

Today, Schinner hosts The Vegan Good Life with Miyoko channel on YouTube, sharing recipes for vegan dishes ranging from a vegan Stuffed Lion's Mane Chicken Breast with a Champagne Sauce to vegan Florentine cookies.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ob02HAaIXfU">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment“ is available to stream on Netflix now.