Model yachts set sail on the Petaluma River April 2

If model yachts are what floats your boat, you may want to chart a course for the Petaluma Turning Basin on Sunday, April 2, since the San Francisco Model Yacht Club will conduct a waterborne demonstration of radio controlled sailboat racing.

“The boats are far from toys and sail just like full-size sailboats,” said Robert Weaver, Commodore of the visiting club, who invites the public to come down to the Floathouse and learn how to sail model yachts. The event starts at 11 a.m. and will conclude around 2:30 p.m.

Founded 125 years ago, in 1898, the San Francisco Model Yacht Club is the oldest organization of its kind in North America and holds a current membership of approximately 175. The group’s clubhouse can be seen in Golden Gate Park, just adjacent to Spreckels Lake, which was constructed in 1904 specifically for the sport of model boat sailing, and where numerous regional, national and international events have taken place.

Radio-controlled sailboats use small servos (aka motors) to control their rudder and sails, but are otherwise powered solely by wind. In the United States, there are currently over 200 model yacht racing clubs, with six clubs in the San Francisco Bay Area alone.

At the April 2 event in Petaluma, there will be least 15 of the radio-controlled sailboats cruising the waters of the turning basin, with the miniature craft ranging in size from 30-70-inches long. Spectators will be treated to a series of handicap races between club members, followed by an opportunity to meet and talk with members of the San Francisco club, and to sail boats themselves with a bit of individual instruction. There should be excellent views from both sides of the Petaluma River.