Local service organization 350 Petaluma is teaming up with the Petaluma Regional Library for a monthly Produce and Pantry Food Share program, inviting individuals and groups to drop off any leftover food from 10 a.m. to noon at the Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Drive. During those same two hours, local folks in need of food are invited to stop by and take whatever that can use.

Last year, during a pilot project to develop the program, about 25 indiciduals donated food, with about 75 others receiving food. Several hundred pounds of food changed hands, with leftovers donated to local food recovery organizations.

“Last year, we received an overwhelmingly positive response to our food share,” said Annie Stuart, steering committee member of 350 Petaluma, a local climate organization. “Some were surprised to see the offering of free food, expressing gratitude for an unexpected stopgap to help see them through until the next social security check. Others were simply delighted to contribute and wanted the word to get out to more Petaluma residents.”

Although food prices are expected to rise more slowly this year than in 2022, they may increase 6 percent overall and are still above historical levels, according to the USDA. In addition, pandemic food benefits ended in April, affecting nearly 3 million California households and putting further stress on families dealing with food insecurity.

“This combination,” said Diana Spaulding, branch manager at the Petaluma Regional Library, “is really bad timing and makes efforts like these even more important.”