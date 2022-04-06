‘Morbius’ is ‘totally satisfying,’ says vampire-loving film critic

“We shouldn't be here after dark.”

That, in every way, is the perfect opening line for Marvel's new vampire "superhero" blockbuster, “Morbius.”

Directed by Daniel Espinosa (“Safe House,” “Life”), “Morbius” stars Jared Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius, a brilliant physician born with a deadly debilitating blood disease, who is so desperate to create a cure that he is willing to cross ethical boundaries by experimenting with vampire bat DNA.

Using himself as the first human trial, the inevitable side effects basically turn the good doctor into the vampire equivalent of Captain America.

The rest is sheer entertainment.

“Morbius” is a totally satisfying Marvel movie, combining plenty of fun, comic book conventions with a touch of stylish horror, resulting in a vibrant, action-packed anti-hero's journey of self-transformation and self-discovery — plus lots and lots of damage control.