More Christmas dinners to order in advance in Petaluma

HOUSTON PORTER
ARGUS-COURIER COLUMNIST
December 16, 2020, 7:39AM
Street Social and Barber Lee Spirits are offering a cocktail-paired Christmas Eve dinner for two for $160, while supplies last, at streetsocial.social. This three-course meal starts with hearty ribollita soup (a Tuscan bread soup) paired with Barber Lee’s rye whiskey Manhattans. Next up is duck leg confit with pomegranate glaze and seasonal veggies, paired with Barber Lee’s SoCo Vieux Carre, a New Orleans concoction referencing what is now known as the French Quarter. This one is made with rye whiskey, brandy, sweet vermouth, bianco vermouth, bitters and a dash of absinthe. Rounding this meal out is a chocolate and clove pot de crème with a bottle of Barber Lee’s apple brandy.

Bay Laurel Culinary also posted a holiday to-go menu and it looks great, too. Orders must be placed by Friday, Dec. 18 for scheduled pick-up times on both Dec. 23 and 24. To start your day off right, the menu rolls out with Christopher’s bloody Mary mix and sour cream coffee cake. Then expect options such as yellowfin tuna tartare, poached prawn cocktail, Dungeness crab salad or Liberty Ducks liver pate, along with rosemary spiced nuts, olive oil crostini and multi-seed gluten-free crackers. Soups include celery root bisque or carrot, fennel and pistachio and the salad is coastal lettuce with Fuyu persimmons, sheep’s milk cheese, pepitas and radishes in a sherry-curry vinaigrette. Mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, gravy and cabernet beef jus accompany the selection of three excellent turkey alternatives - petit bistro filets (three-peppercorn marinated, trussed and ready to cook), pork tenderloin (garlic and rosemary marinated, trussed and ready to cook) or BLC’s classic glazed nugget ham (orange, clove and Dijon, ready to eat). “Sweets and treats” include pumpkin white chocolate cheesecake, sticky toffee pudding with maple toffee sauce, Guinness gingerbread cake with buttermilk glaze, bittersweet chocolate-espresso torte and Tahitian vanilla cream. All items are available to order ala carte from the menu listed on their website at baylaurelculinary.com.

Veggies to go

Whether it’s the long lines to get into the grocery store or the grocery store itself that you would like to avoid during the lockdown, being able to pick up fresh local veggies through a CSA box (Community Supported Agriculture) is a great alternative to shopping for veggies that are often trucked in from far-off big agribusiness farms. A great option is Lunchette’s Friday farm boxes from County Line Harvest. In speaking with Lunchette co-owner Naomi Crawford, she informed me that she has participated in a lot of weekly boxes and finds this one to be a better value than most. If I were to trust anyone when it comes to good produce, it’s the folks that make some of the best salads in town. The County Line Harvest boxes contain healthy and vibrant organic seasonal produce and are only $30 each. Boxes are available either weekly or monthly and can be ordered any time for pick-up on Fridays. If you are wondering about the quality of these boxes, just taste one of Lunchette’s salads because they source much of the produce from this same farm. An added benefit to getting great local organic produce is that buying CSA boxes from the likes of County Line Harvest not only supports local farming, but without farms like these, many of our favorite local restaurant dishes would not taste nearly as good.

The burger deal is back

Mr. Mom’s announced both their new SIP hours, which are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for take-out and curbside pick-up as well as the return of the two-burgers and two-fries deal for just $14. (It’s an additional $1.25 for cheese which I never pass up. I’d splurge for bacon too, but maybe that is just me.) This special will be available throughout SIP.

Holiday sweets

Although sold out of gingerbread houses and cookie decorating kits for Christmas, Scone Rollin’ still has plenty of other baked goods available on its website and is already in the planning stages of a New Year’s Eve cookie decorating kit. For cookies, cupcakes, cakes, brownies, scones, muffins, pies, tarts, cinnamon rolls and, on the savory side, four options of pretzels (plus one covered in cinnamon and sugar), visit sconerollin.com.

Pearl with PFT

Just in time for the latest shelter in place order, Pearl has joined forces with Petaluma Food Taxi to offer customers a whole new world of delivery breakfast and lunch items. From great fish stews to spice brisket and a plethora of great drinks and dessert, Pearl’s menu is sure to travel well for delivery and will definitely satisfy any craving.

Latkes to try

On the heels of the great latkes we had with our Penngrove Market Hanukkah dinner (see the story on D1), we were excited to see that Pearl has latkes back on the menu in their “now Hanukkah plate” along with za’atar sour cream and roasted apple puree. (Za’atar is a family of Middle Eastern herbs.)

Additionally, as of this writing, Bagel Mill also had latkes on the menu, available both warm and ready to eat, as well as served with take-and-bake instructions, both with organic apple sauce and Clover sour cream.

For a great history of the latke take a read of Yoni Appelbaum’s article in the Atlantic. As it turns out, latkes are an Italian Jewish tradition dating back to the 14th century.

Hot sauce for the holidays

With “buy local, or bye local” being more apropos this year, requests popped up this week for local holiday gifts. Specifically hot sauce.

Although culinary diversity here in Petaluma should no longer surprise us, I was amazed to find out that we have plenty of options.

Starting off, we have the venerable F.A. Nino’s “the godfather of sauces,” available in both the original formulas as well as their new hemp-derived CBD artisan sauces. (faninos.com).

Next up was Sonoma Strong Sriracha which is a local fundraiser-based sauce from Joe Garcia and his crew and sold through the Facebook page of the same name. As of this writing, Joe says they have a few bottles left but even if sold out, “like” their page so you’ll get a heads up when they are back in stock as this is one mighty fine sauce.

A couple of local restaurants have also gotten in on the hot sauce scene after customers requested bottles to go. Brasil BBQ offers the Hot Brazilian Sauce in regular, mild, mango and pineapple flavors. You can find it on Facebook.

Stockhome admits on its Facebook page that hot sauce, “…isn’t even remotely Swedish, but we make it anyway because it’s delicious.” I would bet that co-owner Andrea Sundell’s southwestern roots might have something to do with this sauce. Customers can order the hot sauce online or purchase it in the restaurant, along with a lot of other great holiday pantry items including Swedish candy, jewelry, handbags, scarves, lip balm, art prints and Nomad Botanicals diffusers and oils.

Although I have not yet had a chance to try either, Belfare is a regular vendor at the east-side farmers market and is rumored to sell its own hot sauce. Live Oak Farm also makes its own sauce, which it sells at the farm stand on Lohrman Lane.

Gift idea: Chocolate

Another gift idea revolved around local chocolate producers and purveyors, of which we have both. Starting with producers, Sjaak's Organic Chocolates just changed ownership as the pandemic hit back in March. They produce chocolates in Blue Lake, California (near Eureka) but is headquartered in Petaluma, at 1340 Commercial St., just down Transport way from Skippy’s Egg Store. You can shop them directly at sjaaks.com but also keep an eye on their social media pages as they sometimes run direct-to-the-public warehouse sales.

Cacao’s Meow was started here in Petaluma by “entrepreneur Randal Collen, a retired psychotherapist and former commercial real estate broker” according to the website, and specializes in low-sugar “bean to bar” chocolate bars, sold through its website at cacaosmeow.com.

Petaluma’s Torn Ranch (motto: “Worthy Indulgences and Healthier Snacks”) offers a wide selection of chocolate treats including bars, one of which I took home and thoroughly enjoyed from LaLa’s Jam Bar. I am unsure of the sourcing but Torn Ranch has been a big contributor to fundraisers here in Petaluma so will always get my support, especially if it means great chocolate bars in return. (tornranch.com)

Baraka Chocolates is a recently-discovered purveyor, specializing in cocktail inspired dark chocolate truffles. Each one is handmade with Tcho chocolate (out of San Francisco), which sources beans from free trade, organic sources. Other ingredients include Clover organic cream, Bitter Girl Bitters and Barber Lee Spirits. Truffles are available through Barber Lee Spirits of by contacting Baraka directly through the Facebook page.

Last, but certainly the best known has to be Bert’s Desserts. Bert’s holds more Harvest Fair medals than any other producer I know, and for good reason. Bert uses top quality chocolate from Guittard Chocolate (out of Burlingame, the oldest continually-operated, family-run chocolatier in the US) to cover everything from Oreos to Nutter Butters. It’s the main ingredient in her incredible peanut butter cups. I hear she now has some sort of chocolate covered s’mores which I will need to get my hands on soon. Nothing is as impressive around the office (when they are back open) or the holiday table than trays of Bert’s Desserts treats. Bert holds regular warehouse sales and can also be reach through her Facebook page for orders.

Temporary COVID closures

First up, and due to be over by tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 18, Petaluma Market’s deli counter had a COVID scare so shut down and quarantined all deli employees. Luckily, the kitchen staff was unaffected and have been able to continue offering their to-go hot meals and salads.

Similarly, Petaluma Coffee & Tea announced that an employee recently tested positive and so they have temporarily closed the doors both for pick-up and online/shipped orders. They will reopen just as soon as the needed tests come back negative.

When both Petaluma Coffee & Tea and Petaluma Market’s deli counter come back online, let’s applaud these businesses for taking the public’s safety seriously by closing and shop there to show our support. As they say, “buy local, or bye local.”

