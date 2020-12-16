More Christmas dinners to order in advance in Petaluma

Street Social and Barber Lee Spirits are offering a cocktail-paired Christmas Eve dinner for two for $160, while supplies last, at streetsocial.social. This three-course meal starts with hearty ribollita soup (a Tuscan bread soup) paired with Barber Lee’s rye whiskey Manhattans. Next up is duck leg confit with pomegranate glaze and seasonal veggies, paired with Barber Lee’s SoCo Vieux Carre, a New Orleans concoction referencing what is now known as the French Quarter. This one is made with rye whiskey, brandy, sweet vermouth, bianco vermouth, bitters and a dash of absinthe. Rounding this meal out is a chocolate and clove pot de crème with a bottle of Barber Lee’s apple brandy.

Bay Laurel Culinary also posted a holiday to-go menu and it looks great, too. Orders must be placed by Friday, Dec. 18 for scheduled pick-up times on both Dec. 23 and 24. To start your day off right, the menu rolls out with Christopher’s bloody Mary mix and sour cream coffee cake. Then expect options such as yellowfin tuna tartare, poached prawn cocktail, Dungeness crab salad or Liberty Ducks liver pate, along with rosemary spiced nuts, olive oil crostini and multi-seed gluten-free crackers. Soups include celery root bisque or carrot, fennel and pistachio and the salad is coastal lettuce with Fuyu persimmons, sheep’s milk cheese, pepitas and radishes in a sherry-curry vinaigrette. Mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, gravy and cabernet beef jus accompany the selection of three excellent turkey alternatives - petit bistro filets (three-peppercorn marinated, trussed and ready to cook), pork tenderloin (garlic and rosemary marinated, trussed and ready to cook) or BLC’s classic glazed nugget ham (orange, clove and Dijon, ready to eat). “Sweets and treats” include pumpkin white chocolate cheesecake, sticky toffee pudding with maple toffee sauce, Guinness gingerbread cake with buttermilk glaze, bittersweet chocolate-espresso torte and Tahitian vanilla cream. All items are available to order ala carte from the menu listed on their website at baylaurelculinary.com.

Veggies to go

Whether it’s the long lines to get into the grocery store or the grocery store itself that you would like to avoid during the lockdown, being able to pick up fresh local veggies through a CSA box (Community Supported Agriculture) is a great alternative to shopping for veggies that are often trucked in from far-off big agribusiness farms. A great option is Lunchette’s Friday farm boxes from County Line Harvest. In speaking with Lunchette co-owner Naomi Crawford, she informed me that she has participated in a lot of weekly boxes and finds this one to be a better value than most. If I were to trust anyone when it comes to good produce, it’s the folks that make some of the best salads in town. The County Line Harvest boxes contain healthy and vibrant organic seasonal produce and are only $30 each. Boxes are available either weekly or monthly and can be ordered any time for pick-up on Fridays. If you are wondering about the quality of these boxes, just taste one of Lunchette’s salads because they source much of the produce from this same farm. An added benefit to getting great local organic produce is that buying CSA boxes from the likes of County Line Harvest not only supports local farming, but without farms like these, many of our favorite local restaurant dishes would not taste nearly as good.

The burger deal is back

Mr. Mom’s announced both their new SIP hours, which are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for take-out and curbside pick-up as well as the return of the two-burgers and two-fries deal for just $14. (It’s an additional $1.25 for cheese which I never pass up. I’d splurge for bacon too, but maybe that is just me.) This special will be available throughout SIP.

Holiday sweets

Although sold out of gingerbread houses and cookie decorating kits for Christmas, Scone Rollin’ still has plenty of other baked goods available on its website and is already in the planning stages of a New Year’s Eve cookie decorating kit. For cookies, cupcakes, cakes, brownies, scones, muffins, pies, tarts, cinnamon rolls and, on the savory side, four options of pretzels (plus one covered in cinnamon and sugar), visit sconerollin.com.

Pearl with PFT

Just in time for the latest shelter in place order, Pearl has joined forces with Petaluma Food Taxi to offer customers a whole new world of delivery breakfast and lunch items. From great fish stews to spice brisket and a plethora of great drinks and dessert, Pearl’s menu is sure to travel well for delivery and will definitely satisfy any craving.