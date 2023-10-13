More Petaluma Artists in new de Young Open 2023 show

When : The exhibit opened on Sept. 30, and runs through Jan. 7, 2024. Hours of the museum are 9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.

In 2020, San Francisco’s world-renowned de Young Museum reached out to Bay Artists in nine counties, inviting submissions for what would be called the de Young Open 2020. A juried community art exhibition, the show ultimately exhibited art from artists in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma County. It was so successful, the de Young is doing it again. The de Young Open 2023 is now up and running through early January, displaying 883 pieces of art from around the Bay Area.

Of the 70 Sonoma County artists accepted into the de Young museum’s current open show, several are based in Petaluma. Last week, we named a few of them, along with the published Artist Statement that accompanies the piece in the show: Deborah Garber and her painting “Parallaria,” Harry Frank and his “Folium 1,” and Robin Bordow, with “Rainbow Dandelion.“

But there are even more Petalumans in the show, we’ve learned.

Orin Carpenter has two pieces in the exhibit, “Sick and Tired” and “Can You Hear Me Now?” Both are collage-based pieces with strong political messages and a vivid, captivating style that is rewarded by multiple viewings. Carpenter recently exhibited an impressionistic Claude Monet-inspired piece at Petaluma’s Ice House Gallery, and last July had a solo exhibit at Petaluma’s Vibe Gallery.

“My journey as a black artist is synonymous with my life as a black man,” writes Carpenter in his de Young Museum artist’s statement. “Even though I thought at one point in life, I could separate the two, art became my superpower so I could navigate through a society that saw me as a pariah. The piece ‘Can You Hear Me Now’ was finalized after the hideous murder of George Floyd. Thinking back to my times always living apologetically black and having to go through life ‘acting as if’ I am ok, this piece is the result of many disappointments, frustrations and the list goes on and on. All those pinned up emotions finally exuding out onto the page. ‘Can You Hear Me Now’ is an exclamation of all men of color saying we are tired of the status quo and are living life ‘Unapologetically Black!’”

The meaning of Peter Stein’s “inheritance,” a mystical painting of a the planet earth being held aloft by a Black woman wearing a wreath of flowers and twigs, in explained his Artists Statement.

“’Inheritance’ was created from a deep concern for the state of the world and the generation inheriting the consequences of our actions and inactions. Though our own feelings around this issue may vary, our reality is shared; we’re here together and forever connected—not only to each other, but to the complex and fragile ecosystem in which we live and deeply affect.”

The painting was part of Stein’s 2021 exhibition at Vibe Gallery, in downtown Petaluma.

Artist Bill Kane`s piece “EMDL-6 Prajnaparamita” is featured in the exhibit as well, as is a piece by Joe MacDonald (though information about the latter is not in the museum’s searchable “Web Gallery”). Several of MacDonald’s works were on display in 2022 at the Petaluma Arts Center, in an exhibit honoring teaching artists. Joe McDonald taught photography for many years at Santa Rosa Junior College. MacDonald operates Digital Grange in Petaluma, which offers the creative community services for the digital creation and final presentation of fine artwork.

Several of Kane’s works were on display last year at the Ice House Gallery, in an exhibit titled “Light Bodies,“ featuring a series of colorful abstracts, somewhat resembling Tibetan scrolls, each one an assemblage of scanned images, blurred, enhanced and stretched to seven-feet tall.

The piece that local artist Heather Davis submitted to the show is titled “Immortal Nudibranch,” a three-dimensional ceramic sculpture that does, indeed, make on think of the multi-valved sea creature.

As an artist statement, Davis supplied this description of the piece: “Porcelain oxidation high-fired to cone 10 with (real) gold luster. All parts are thrown on the wheel and later assembled into a single unit. Piece is intended to enclose a light source that shines through the gold apertures and walls. It can be hung from the ceiling or wall, or will sit on a horizontal surface.”

Davis is a member of Tortuga Ceramic Studio, which she describes as “little known but long-established,” operating inside an old red barn located on Center Road.

In describing his eerie and entrancing piece titled “Two in the Bush,” Joseph McDonald, also of Petaluma, writes, “The image is printed with archival pigmented inks on linen and signed with a red wax seal on the front. It is an artist's proof outside the edition of 10. It symbolizes the fragile nature of life and the mystery of death.”

McDonald, an artist and photographer, is a partner at Petaluma’s Digital Grange, a photography and custom printing studio, and owns the IceHouse Gallery. For 25 years he taught art at Santa Rosa Junior College, in 1988 was appointed photographer for the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco.

His works have been on display at the IceHouse and also the Petaluma Arts Center, where most recently McDonald was part of the exhibition “Integrating Practice: Celebrating Teaching Artists,” in late 2021 and early 2022.

[Did we accidentally leave anyone out? Of the 70 artists identified as from Sonoma County, we’ve tried to identify all who live and work in Petaluma. If there’s an artist who missed our detection, please let us know by writing to david.templeton@arguscourier.com]