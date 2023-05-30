More Petaluma restaurant updates (or lack of updates)

Many people have been waiting in excited anticipation for Ethel’s Delicatessen (aka Ethel’s Bagels) to open – and that includes our family, having ordered and loved the bagels and schmeers delivered by Ethel’s during the pandemic.

Well guess what? According to Ethel’s, “We are finally ready and intend to open this upcoming week! We are so excited to open our doors and can’t wait to see you all soon.” As of this writing their website is not up yet, but updates may be available at facebook.com/ethelsbagels.

A proposed food truck mall called The Floodway, which had been floated (sorry for the pun) for the vacant lot at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard North and Stony Point Road – a flood-prone area during the rainy season – has hit a setback after the city’s Planning Commission unanimously voted down the proposal.

Heather Kratt, the lot owner and Sausage Slinger food trailer owner, will now go to the City Council to present her appeal. Commissioners said that property wouldn’t work because it floods seasonally – but Kratt contends those city regs are old and were written before food trucks were a thing (after all, they can always drive away before the rains come).

Meanwhile, in the “no movement” category, Nick the Greek, in the Friedman’s shopping center, has been on our radar for a few months now but we have received no official or unofficial word yet as to what their status is and when they expect to open.

Also, remember when there was talk of Cattlemens closing its Petaluma location? For the employees at least, things seem to be somewhat “business as usual” at the local steak house, allowing Petalumans to continue enjoying one of their favorite happy hour and dinner spots.

Also in this category, The Kentucky was scheduled to open their dueling piano bar and American eatery at the old Maguire’s location on Kentucky Street, but that project appears to still be on hold, or at least is moving very slowly. Signs have gone up and then been pulled down, so as of now, things still seem to be a mystery at that location (which is owned by at least one of the partners of the Penngrove Pub).