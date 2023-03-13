More pop-up style dining coming to Petaluma

A couple new pop-ups have recently come to our attention, and we wanted to share them with you.

Jupiter Foods, the local minimarket and fruit stand at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard and Western, has been hosting Tacos Don Pepe on Thursdays and Fridays, from 5 to 8:30 p.m.: “In addition to Eddie's creative Tacos, Vegan Tacos, Quesabirrias, Taquitos and Quesadillas, Mama Maria has her Salsas and Handmade Tortillas for purchase from Alma Semillera Masa. May I suggest the Lion's Mane Mushroom Taco, DUDE!”

Also, as reported in Sonoma Magazine and mentioned on this page last week, Chef Mark Malicki of Bodega’s Casino Bar & Grill will start hosting regular Tuesday night pop-ups at the Tea Room, located on Western between Stockhome and Acme Burger. I have yet to see an announcement about the upcoming menu, but it promises to be new, innovative and locally sourced each week.

Finally, Dino’s Greek Food has been returning to the Block more regularly, with their most recent visit being this past Friday. Although not a pop-up per se, Dino’s food is some of our favorite and so it always feels like a special occasion when we see his truck in town.

Although also not a pop-up, Brewsters Beer Garden’s new Asian Street Food menu certainly has a similar look and feel to it, especially as it is part of Brewsters’ month of March special menu. All month long, along with $4 IPAs and Lagers, $6 red and white wines, and $7 espresso martinis, Brewsters’ Asian-inspired items will include: Smoked Pork Bao Buns with Cucumber Salad, Grilled Chicken Yakitori, Vietnamese Meatballs with Nuac Chom, Korean Beef Short Ribs with Bib lettuce & Kimchi, and Fresh Veggie Spring Rolls with Mushroom, Cabbage, Carrot & Sweet and Sour Sauce – and each for only $10.

Petaluma Foodies member Karen Foley reported back: “We tried their meatballs and spring rolls – both good. Also liked their potato soup.” For those that don’t remember Brewsters opening, their first head chef, Chris Beerman, was highly Asian-influenced and often ran Asian-inspired specials, including one of the best ramens we’ve ever had. So, I’ve always thought of Brewsters as being a bit of an Asian restaurant, even though the menu has said otherwise for a long time. However, they certainly have the history, and we are excited to try these new dishes.

If you know of other pop-ups headed our way, please let us know at houston@avantlard.com.