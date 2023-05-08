Mother's Day is Sunday, May 14, prompting that perennial question: How are we going to celebrate Mom?

While there are countless ways to go about that, with or without food, here are a couple suggestions for the let’s-get-her-some-great-food crowd.

Boy Scouts Troop 9 and Cub Scouts Pack 9 are hosting their Mother’s Day drive-thru tri-tip lunch on Saturday, May 13, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Elim Lutheran Church, 504 Baker St. Each family dinner for four-plus includes one tri-tip, bread, salad kit, quart of beans and dessert, all for $75. Pre-ordering is required and can be done at www.troop-9-scouts-bsa.cheddarup.com.

Grand Central will have two seatings for their Mother’s Day High Tea, but they are on Saturday so as to leave your Mother’s Day Sunday free and clear. The seatings at both 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. can be purchased regular or as gluten-free/vegan by following the link on Grand Central’s Facebook page. Small bites will be prepared by Preferred Sonoma Caterers, with chocolates from Grand Central and dipped ice cream bars from Maria Pilar Ice Creamery.

The menu will include chicken salad, cucumber, egg salad and ham salad finger sandwiches, or for the gluten-free crowd, cucumber, carrot raisin and a to-be-determined finger sandwich. All will be served with fresh-baked scones, clotted cream and jam.

Elks Lodge #901 holds their annual Mother’s Day breakfast and brunch this Sunday, May 14. They have two seatings, one at 9 a.m. for you early birds and the other at 1 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for kids 5 to 12 years old and free for kids under 5, and must be purchased in advance at www.elks901.org.

For those who got their pre-orders in in time, Petaluma Valley Rotary’s Mother’s Day Tri-Tip BBQ dinner pick-up is this Saturday, May 13, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 40 5th St., and includes all the fixins for a dinner for four: tri-tip, Rancho Gordo Santa Maria pinquito beans, potato salad, green salad, rolls and butter and triple chocolate brownies, all for $85. Visit their Facebook page for more information.

As far as restaurant specials, I’m sure most will have something going on for Mother’s Day breakfast, lunch and dinner, but we have only seen two special menus posted so far and both look like great options. Café Bellini’s menu can be found at www.thecafebellini.com and includes omelets, benedicts, “maples” (pancakes, waffles and French toasts) and hashes, plus specials such as smoked salmon toast, chilaquiles and breakfast risotto. Reservations are available for groups of eight or more.

Seared (www.petalumaseared.com) is also offering a special Mother’s Day Brunch menu from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. which includes such tantalizing dishes as fresh cinnamon rolls, doughnut holes, Dungeness benedicts, chicken and waffles, polenta and spring veggies, prime rib hash and plenty of great libations.

On the sweet side of things, Bert’s Desserts will be holding one of her legendary wholesale pre-order sales just in time for Mother’s Day. Orders must be placed by Wednesday, May 10 by messaging her on Facebook or emailing her at bertsdesserts@aol.com. Chocolate covered Oreos, Cream Truffles, Peanut Butter Cups, Gourmet Cookies, Chocolate Covered Strawberries, and even Chocolate Stiletto Heels will all be on the menu. And a portion of the proceeds will go to Petaluma People Services Center for their annual Mother’s Day Tea.

Their annual what, you ask? Every year, Petaluma People Services Center and Petaluma Sunrise Rotary host a Special Tea for Mom, and this year’s event is Saturday, May 13, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Cavanagh Center, 426 8th St. Although all are welcome, this is a special tribute to the many moms in our community who may be without family on Mother’s Day.

Along with tea, light food, entertainment and special treats, the special guest speaker will be Anamaria Morales, owner of the College Confectionista, who is not only an incredibly inspiring young entrepreneur but also just so happens to make the best cheesecake we have ever tasted. Mothers are free, but family and friends are $20 each, with each ticket purchase helping to sponsor a mother who may not have family in the area. For more information or questions call or email PPSC at 707-765-8488 or mom@petalumapeople.org.

More tri-tip

On Saturday, May 13, St. Vincent’s High School will hold their Baseball Hall of Fame and Athletic Edge Express First Pitch tri-tip dinner at the high school, 849 Keokuk St., with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres starting at 5:30 p.m. This year’s inductees are Brian Fiene, Ralph Gentile, Patrick Ferreira, and John Sellick. There will be a live auction, silent auction, and dessert auction, with proceeds going to help fund the new AE Express baseball team. Tickets must be purchased in advance by emailing to athleticedgepetaluma@gmail.com. Athletic Edge is a 501(c) nonprofit.

Athletic Edge will have a follow-up drive-through Tri-Tip fundraiser dinner on Thursday, May 18, with pick-ups between 5 and 8 p.m. at Beyond the Glory, 1371 N. McDowell Blvd. The dinner for four includes tri-tip, pesto pasta or chili, Caesar salad and bread (extra meat and sides available for an extra charge). Dinner is $65 and orders must be placed by Monday, May 15 at athleticedgepetaluma@gmail.com.

