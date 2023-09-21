What do young people – especially those who are hurting, and in danger of hurting themselves – wish their parents knew about them?

Jason Reid, who lost his own son to suicide at age 14, decided to find out, interviewing several young people of diverse backgrounds for his documentary film “What I Wish My Parents Knew.” Their testimony – given from the perspective of teens who have struggled with depression as well as suicidal thoughts and actions – is alarming, gripping, and potentially insightful for local parents wondering about the mental well being of their own children.

The 45-minute film first screened at Petaluma High School last March, and will get its second screening there on Monday, Oct. 2 – now with a new ending, according to presenters.

The screening starts at 5:30 p.m. in Petaluma High School’s multi-purpose room and will be followed by a group discussion. Petaluma High is at 201 Fair St. The event is free and intended for parents of teens and pre-teens.

For information on Jason Reid and his work, go to TellMyStory.org.