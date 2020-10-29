Mr. Whiskers

(JUDGE’S CHOICE: “I really dug this,” writes Mitch Altieri. “I'm intrigued by a unique take wrapped in current events. The horror in this was subtle but the scariest kind.”)

The disillusioned rabbit decided to head to a different environment.

Mr. Whiskers could not remember a time before the fire came and engulfed the entire warren. He had visions of family and friends being singed, burned, and literally reduced to a pile of body goo that he had to step over to escape the carnage. Yes, that was his name, “Mr. Whiskers.” Nobody was left to call him that ever again.

A week had gone by and not one additional soul had made it out of the web of burrow dwellings. No hope, no family, only the decision to keep trekking out of the forest area to look for survivors of the raging fires. The second week he came across the carcass of a brown bear wearing a Mountie hat. He was lying on his side; his fur and face was burned off. Next to him was a charred sign, “Only You can Prevent Forest Fires.” He smirked at this, “A little too late, buddy.”

During that first month hunger pangs raged within him. Mr. Whiskers was raised a devout vegetarian only eating raw green or colored plants available in the surrounding forest. In the current scene there were no raw plants only burned, dead, rotting putrid lifeless dirt. He had to survive. He came across half burned bodies of different animals he had never seen before and wondered if he could take a bite of one of them. There was a bird looking thing with thick feathers. The animal was still alive it was writhing in a death throe, but it smelled good to him. He stood there and watched it succumb to the clutches of death. But he could not resist that smell! Oh no he must not, but he DID! He bit into the feathers and pulled his face out with sinew, nerves, blood and cartilage from the animal. It was good! He gorged himself until he was satiated with this new food staple. He knew he had to have more.

Lying near the bird animal were little white eggs. These must have been the offspring of the bird. And next to that was a wire basket. He could place the eggs in the wire basket and lure other birds of this kind to feast on. They would never know his thoughts to devour them. He walked somberly away clutching the wire basket with the eggs in it. Hopeful of more to eat.

— Written by Frances Salazar

(RUNNER UP: “This was a dark venture into a strange world,” writes Altieri. “Which is always a fun ride for me.”)

The kitchen screen door creaked slowly, then banged with a smack. The sound startled Lynn as she lay on the kitchen floor. She reached for the back of her throbbing head and felt wetness through her thick, matted hair. It was wet. What was that? Egg? she thought.

Feels like egg. Egg yoke. She brought her fingers to her face and saw the syrupy maroon color of blood.

Then she remembered.

The distorted face in the window. The wail of a child’s terrified voice. “Maaaaahhhhhhmmmmmmeeeeeeee,” it howled. She had fainted. How long had she been lying on the kitchen floor? She didn’t know.

Lynn slowly propped herself up and looked at the window where she’d seen the grotesque image before she fainted. She saw it was twilight, but nothing appeared in the window. Her head throbbed and whooshed like a small ocean quickly rising and receding in the waves of her brain as she pulled herself up to stand.

Holding on to the counter, moving slowly toward the kitchen doorway, she leaned her torso into the living room and called out her son’s name. She looked at the hospital bed expecting to see his little body under the blankets, hear the beeping of the monitor, see the drip from the IV stand. The bed was empty. The room was silent.

She stood in the doorway then forced herself to move toward the bed. She slowly pulled back the blankets and saw the indented mattress where her young son had lain for the past year. Twilight made the room dark. Lynn flicked the light switch. Up. Down. Up again. Nothing. She realized the house was darkening and that she was alone in the silence.

Then she heard it.

Her throat constricted, her heart hammered in her chest. She heard the breathing. She wanted to turn, but couldn’t. She was paralyzed. The low inhaling and exhaling was close and quick. She could feel the warmth as little puffs hit the back of her neck. She closed her eyes and tried to open her mouth to speak, to scream.

Nothing worked.

The breathing was deep and raspy, coming closer to her, getting louder, then she heard a crunch. Like a carrot or celery stick had been chewed. The crunch was followed by chewing — loud, slobbery, gnawing and chomping. She willed herself to turn her head around, and there it was, chewing a bone, blood dripping out of the corner of its mouth.

What was this figure? She squinted at the shape. Tall and fuzzy, with no defined outline, she thought it was a rabbit. No, not a rabbit. A filthy, gray rabbit costume with someone inside, staring at her intently while chomping on a human femur.

Lynn fainted for the second time that night. The rabbit costumed creature continued chomping on her son’s bone.

When he finished, he tossed it aside. He knelt down beside Lynn and peered closely at her colorless face as one large fuzzy ear flopped onto her bloodied hair.

— Written by Julie Wilder-Sherman