Editor’s picks for live music in Petaluma this weekend

FRIDAY

The Loralee Christensen Combo

Loralee is one of the most in-demand vocalists for live and session work in the Bay Area for the last 30 years. Her soulful vocal style has graced many recordings from Taco Bell jingles to the Rent soundtrack and everything in between. Her smoky repertoire ranges from Big Mama Thornton to Lucinda Williams with a healthy dose of Linda Ronstadt and more. Fridays on the Deck music series presented by the River Front Café, 224 B St., in the SOFA arts district. Free. Information at 707-347-5147.

The Gill Brothers

Friday, May 17, 7:30 p.m. The Big Easy presents The Gill Brothers with Roselit Bone and Ulyssescfm. Brothers Jacob and Connor Gill offer a heartfelt synthesis and interpretation of American country, rock, and blues stylings. Drawing influence from the likes of Neil Young, The Drive-By Truckers, and James McMurtry, Gill Brothers Band's music strikes at the hard-rocking side of country. 128 American Alley. Tickets $10. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

Mike Z

Saturday, May 18, at 4:30–7:30 p.m. Adobe Road Winery presents guitarist Mike Z. Playing in Bay Area bands early in his career, Z had the opportunity to back such acts as The Whispers, The Pointer Sisters, and Johnny Taylor. He appears currently in the bands Z and The Benders and the Mike Z Jazz Trio. 6 Petaluma Bl. North, Suite A1. Information at adoberoadwines.com. 707-774-6699.

SUNDAY

Chuck Sher Trio

Sunday, May 19, at 2-4:30 p.m. Jazz in the Plaza brings free outdoor jazz concerts every Sunday, as accomplished bassist Chuck Sher performs with an ever-changing array of all-star musicians. This weekend, Sher is joined by Bennett Friedman on Sax, Ken Cook on piano and Kendrick Freeman on drums. It all takes place in front of Speakeasy Restaurant, 139-B Petaluma Bl. North.