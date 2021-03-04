Music store restoration uncovers long-hidden curiosities

On a recent afternoon, as a tiny handful of customers tested out guitars and posed probing questions about the durability of various amplifiers, Chris, a manager at Tall Toad Music, pointed to a poster-sized, black-and-white photograph displayed high on the wall behind the counter.

“That,” said Chris, who prefers to give only his first name, “is a picture of the inside of the store in 1900.”

The historical dry goods store once occupied the main level of the building that was originally constructed - and is still owned by - the Petaluma Masonic Lodge. Its cornerstone laid in 1881, the finished building was dedicated in 1882, and is best recognized as the site of Petaluma’s iconic clock tower. Tall Toad owner Charlie Cowle took over the space in the mid-1980s, moving the music store from its original location in the Old Petaluma Mill, right across the street.

“The thing is, I’ve been looking at that picture for years, thinking, ‘You know, that’s what this place used to look like,”’ said Chris. “There is such a great, old, Victorian, New York borough feel to certain parts of Petaluma. Wouldn’t it be cool to have the inside of the store match outside that vibe of Petaluma?’”

Chris started suggesting a full restoration of the store’s floors, convinced that something interesting lay waiting under that old carpet. But the time it would take to close the store and do the work never seemed financially feasible.

Then COVID-19 ground downtown Petaluma to a halt.

Last March, when the State of California rolled out its first COVID-19 shelter-at-home order — along with what became a 10-week mandatory shutdown of all nonessential businesses — Petaluma’s venerable Tall Toad Music elected to put the lengthy timeout to good use, quickly replacing the sounds of strumming guitars and ukuleles with the pounding of hammers and the wail of electric saws.

Over the next several weeks, layer after layer of ancient flooring, long hidden beneath a stratum of faded gray carpet, was painstakingly excavated. Beneath it all lay a number of mysterious, age-old curiosities, as well as the historic building’s original floorboards, an antique assemblage of 1880 old-growth spruce.

“It’s something I’ve been wanting to do for a long time, redoing the floor,“ Chris said.

The first step was to clear the space of racks, furniture and other impediments, a project that took the better part of a week.

“Every guitar had to go somewhere,” Chris remarked. “All of these boxes had to go in the back, to get the floor completely empty. Then it took us a month to get the carpet, and the layers of particle board and sub-flooring up. Every time we pulled some of it up, it would just crack out.”

Eventually, the building’s original spruce flooring was uncovered. It was, understandably, a bit worse for wear, but still beautiful and with obvious potential to shine again.

The floorboards weren’t all they discovered.

“We found a secret door in the floor,” said Chris, clearly grinning behind his mask.

We’ll get back to that secret door in a moment.

One of the most striking results of last spring’s renovation is the addition of a long strip of newer walnut, starting near the front door and leading toward the counter. It was designed to resemble a large guitar fretboard, complete with metallic inlays to make the connection more clear.

“One of the gentlemen who works here, Dave, when he saw the raw wood, he said, ‘Hey, it looks like a fretboard,’” Chris explaied. “So we decided, ‘We’re a guitar shop. Let’s just make a fretboard out of it.’”

In the middle of the fretboard is a striking, inlayed image of a musical toad.

A tall toad, obviously.

“A local luminary, Larry Robinson, who builds a lot of guitars, he put the toad in,” added Chris. “He drew the frog and carved it in, and then filled it with anodized aluminum. It’s pretty nice, and people really like it.”

While engaged in the weeks-long renovation, Chris admits that the team became slightly obsessed with figuring out the reasons behind the many curious things they were discovering. To hear him describe it, it sounds like a form of architectural archaeology.

Chris stepped over to a space where a clear, square-shaped installation of fresh wood stands out from the aged and polished wood around it.

“Here’s one of the weird things we discovered,” he said. “When we uncovered this area, the original spruce was sagging about an inch, really just pushed down. My theory is that this is where the safe used to be in the dry goods store.”

Once again gesturing to the picture above the counter, Chris pointed out an indication of where a wall used to bisect the room, suggesting the possible safe would have been in the back room of the store.