A Musical in the Making: Taking over the show
“We may have to reinforce that table.”
So remarks director Sheri Lee Miller, studying the various set pieces that have materialized on stage at Spreckels Performing Arts Center. A few grand white columns rise up here and there to represent Toad Hall, the home of the uncontrollable Mr. Toad, one of the central characters in the beloved novel “The Wind in the Willows.”
The table in question, as yet unpainted, stands center stage.
“It needs to be super strong,” adds Miller. “I mean, there are going to be a lot of animals dancing on that thing.”
“Making a note,” says stage manager Lauren Heney. “Reinforce ... the ... table.”
“And can we get four very sturdy chairs?” asks choreographer Karen Miles, moving to stand alongside Miller. “They’ll be standing on chairs, too.”
It is Sunday, April 7, just before 6:30 p.m. The cast of Spreckels Theatre Company’s “Wind in the Willows: the Musical,” a few actors still trickling in, appears to be full of energy and enthusiasm after two days off. Rest is of major importance right now. The previous four-and-a-half weeks have been incredibly busy, each week filled with robust vocal and dance rehearsals. It has been precise, intricate work, all of it valuable, every day taking them one step closer to opening night.
Tonight, with just under a month to go, the show’s large ensemble will be taking a different kind of step forward.
A step that will involve that table.
And four very heavy chairs.
Over the next few hours, under the guidance of Miller, Miles and musical director Lucas Sherman, the team will be staging a pivotal song-and-dance number. It’s a very big moment in the story, in which the fates of Mr. Toad and his friends Ratty (Nelson Brown), Mole (Sean O’Brien), Mrs. Otter (Molly Larsen-Shine) and Badger (Mary Gannon Graham) all take a turn, as the speed-obsessed Mr. Toad (Tim Setzer) has been locked up for reckless driving, and the weasels have invaded Toad’s sprawling ancestral home in his absence. It’s a major scene, giving the show’s hard-working ensemble an opportunity to leap into the spotlight and shine outside the bright light of the colorful leading characters.
In musical theater, “ensemble” is the term for those performers in the on-stage cast who sing and dance in unison, act as plot support to the featured characters, and typically play unnamed roles with few spoken lines, if any.
But none of the lead actors have been called this evening. Tonight is all about the ensemble.
“Uh, can I try the table out?” asks Keene Hudson, a bit impishly. Cast as the play’s Chief Weasel, leader of the mischief-seeking mammals from the neighboring Wild Wood, Hudson will be standing, bouncing, dancing and leaping about on the four-legged furniture piece. Testing its durability, he hops easily up onto the thing. “Wow. Nice table,” he says, launching into a short experimental soft shoe routine.
“Is that too high to jump from, do you think?” asks choreographer Karen Miles. In answer to Miles’ question, Keene leaps into the air, gracefully landing on the surface of the stage.
“No,” he says, smiling. “It’s not too high. Can I do it again?”
Miller goes to consult with Sherman, who is seated at the theater’s much-used upright piano, as Miles leads the actors through a series of warm-up exercises on the stage ‒ bending, reaching, curving and stretching to gentle music played from a portable speaker. Once the discussion is over, Miller takes a seat beside Heney. When the warm-up is completed, Miles gives the cast a rough idea of how the scene will look when lights come up for Act II of the elaborate fantasy-adventure musical.
“Tonight, the cast is learning the choreography for ‘We’re Taking Over the Hall,’” explains Sherman, producing his iPad and calling up the music. “We’ve been working on it in our choral rehearsals, of course, but this will be their first time actually putting it on its feet. I’m here to help facilitate and make sure everything runs smoothly, musically speaking, and that people are singing the specific parts I’ve assigned them. It can get a little confusing the first time you take a song from the music room to the stage.”
In this particular musical, as written, the ensemble doesn’t exactly carry the show, but they are prominently featured, and they do a lot of the heavy lifting ‒ literally. They carry lots of things on and off. They move tables and giant cages, they push caravans and houses around. On occasion they will be changing costume while moving from one end of the stage, into the rear hallway, jogging all the way to the other end and back onto stage, sometimes in just a matter of minutes.
