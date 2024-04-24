A Musical in the Making: Taking over the show

“They all play so many characters,” says Sherman. “If they are not on stage in a scene, they are changing costumes or singing from backstage. They do a lot.“

After a few times through the routine without any music, pairing each line of the song with a specific dance move, it’s time to give the thing an easygoing run-through. Everyone takes their places around the table, with Hudson standing triumphantly atop the table.

“Ready?” asks Sherman. “Here we go.”

He plays the song ‒ a rousing, bouncy, jazzy anthem with lyrics by Anthony Drewe and music by George Stiles. Hudson, sans microphone, sings and dances, as though he learned the moves days ago rather than minutes, while the rest of the cast drums on the table in time with Sherman’s springy accompaniment.

“We've had enough of be-ing made to feel like we're divs! We've had enough of see-ing how the other half lives! But now we're guarantee-ing there's a smile on our face, because we're all agree-ing we belong in this place!”

At the point in the song at which Miles decided he should do his jump, Hudson launches himself from the table and touches down without interrupting his singing.

“Of course we don't con-done a life of serious crime. And it's too bad the own-er is away doing time. He seems a willing don-or and we're glad that he is, because this place is bon-a and it's no longer his!”

Rising to their feet, the rest of the ensemble add their own moves and voices to Keene’s exuberant performance.

“We're taking over the hall! We got a taste for the high life now! How the mighty can fall! We'll seize our chance and we won't kow-tow! We're taking over the hall.”

While the team got most of the dance moves right, the singing was ‒ as Sherman predicted ‒ a little bit distracted.

“Can we do that again?” he asks.

They do it again.

“For me, I just focus a lot on forgiveness and understanding,” says Sherman with a laugh. “They’re suddenly thrown into thinking about their feet, so all the vocal work goes away. The first couple of times through, I just let them do what they need to do. But sooner or later, they’ll be getting a lecture from me, reminding them to think about their feet and their voices. It’s a lot, but they’re good. They’ll get it.”

Two days later, near the start of another dance rehearsal ‒ this time with the entire cast ‒ Heney spends some time introducing the players to several new pieces of stage furniture and other items, including a boat, a scooter, a caravan and a car.

“And this platform back here ...” she points out, moving to the item in question, a low, flat, wooden object known in stage parlance as a “wagon,” lying horizontally like a rectangular brown mud puddle upstage. “Do not step on this. It’s not finished. It moves easily. You will go flying. Please be careful.”

Tonight, the cast will be running through the entire first act, stopping where necessary to adjust little details. Once again, Sherman will be at the piano.

“Welcome to rehearsal, my lovelies!” says Miller, in response to which the cast bursts into cheers and applause. The previous evening ‒ working with renowned fight choreographer and movement coach Marty Pistone ‒ they all staged the big climactic fight scene, in which Badger, Otter, Mole, Ratty and Toad attempt to chase the weasels and stoats from Toad Hall. One day later, they are still pumped up.

“Tonight, you’ll be using a lot of the large elements for the first time, so we may have to stop here and there to figure things out, but let’s see how far we can get through the show from the very beginning.”

With most of the musical now fully blocked and choreographed, the remaining few weeks will be spent in smoothing out transitions, adapting to changes as the main set is added, and being fitted for costumes and wireless microphones ‒ which are worn under the costume and carry their own battery pack.

In a few days there will be some promotional photographs taken ‒ focusing on the primary characters ‒ with production photos also eventually taken of the entire cast in action. But those generally happen at or just before the final dress rehearsal. By then, the entire cast and crew will have had an extended “Tech Day,” during which the lighting is set, sound cues are dialed in, and the whole visual look and sound of the show is locked in.

But there is still much to do before then.

“A musical is a multi-headed beast,” says Miller. “As soon as you deal with one set of issues, another one pops up. Non-musicals have their own challenges, obviously, but they are much more contained and manageable.”

That is perhaps why musicals are so entertaining. They are, as Miller pointed out, “multi-headed beasts,” as impressive to carry out successfully as a dazzling magic trick or gravity-defying juggling act.

One issue that audiences never even know about is how a large cast, spread across the stage ‒ some of them waiting in the wings on the left and the right ‒ can see when the musical director signals to them. Generally, the MD is down in the orchestra pit with the musicians. When he signals to all of the actors upstairs to begin singing together, or to end a long note in crisp, clean unison, how do they see him?

“There are monitors there, there and there,” Miles tells the cast, pointing to specific spots where small television screens are suspended out-of-view of the audience. The choreography and blocking must be designed with this in mind, so the actors are facing the right direction whenever they will need a signal from the orchestra pit. As the team now spends several minutes working out a sequence where three swallows sing in harmony while amusingly competing for attention, each swallow’s view of the monitor is a factor in deciding how the number will be staged.

It’s meticulous work, and through it all, Sherman is applying the same careful attention to how the actors sound that is being given to how they look and where they stand ‒ how many dancing animals a table can handle.

“Okay. Swallows?” Sherman says, playing out one melodic line of their song on the piano. “’One. Swallow. Does not. A summer make.’ You can breathe after ‘summer,’ but not after ‘not,’ or it will throw you off. You were all breathing after ‘not’ last time. It doesn’t work. Shall we try it again?”