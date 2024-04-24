Editor’s picks for live music this weekend

Check out these three can’t miss Editors’ Picks for great live music this weekend.|
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF

FRIDAY

Bluebyrds at Brooks Note Winery

The Bluebyrds reprise the harmony of icons such as Buffalo Springfield, the Byrds, Bob Dylan and the Lovin’ Spoonful. The music plays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Brooks Note Winery. 426 N. Petaluma Blvd. Brooksnotewindery.com. 707-981-8470.

SATURDAY

Moms With Bangs at the Phoenix Theater

The Phoenix hosts the inventively weird and unpredictably entertaining Moms With Bangs, Saturday night at 9 p.m. The opening acts are Nekron 99, The Strange and Petra. 201 E. Washington St. Tickets are $12. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SUNDAY

Chuck Sher Trio

Outdoor jazz concerts return to Petaluma from 2 to 4:40 p.m. in Sundays. Bassist Chuck Sher performs with Ken Cook on piano, Morris Acevedo on guitar and Kendrick Freeman on drums. This free weekly summertime series takes place in front of the Speakeasy Restaurant, in Putnam Plaza, 139 N. Petaluma Blvd.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor