FRIDAY

Bluebyrds at Brooks Note Winery

The Bluebyrds reprise the harmony of icons such as Buffalo Springfield, the Byrds, Bob Dylan and the Lovin’ Spoonful. The music plays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Brooks Note Winery. 426 N. Petaluma Blvd. Brooksnotewindery.com. 707-981-8470.

SATURDAY

Moms With Bangs at the Phoenix Theater

The Phoenix hosts the inventively weird and unpredictably entertaining Moms With Bangs, Saturday night at 9 p.m. The opening acts are Nekron 99, The Strange and Petra. 201 E. Washington St. Tickets are $12. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SUNDAY

Chuck Sher Trio

Outdoor jazz concerts return to Petaluma from 2 to 4:40 p.m. in Sundays. Bassist Chuck Sher performs with Ken Cook on piano, Morris Acevedo on guitar and Kendrick Freeman on drums. This free weekly summertime series takes place in front of the Speakeasy Restaurant, in Putnam Plaza, 139 N. Petaluma Blvd.