Musician John Maher looks back on 15 years as ‘Petaluma Pete’

John Maher was born and raised in East St. Louis, Illinois, where he learned to love honky-tonk piano music by listening to riverboat musicians on the waterfront. Before settling in Petaluma in 2007, Maher – best known around town as the piano-playing troubadour Petaluma Pete – and his wife Brenda spent 40 years moving often around the country, following various job opportunities as part of Maher’s career as a marketing consultant.

“We were never in one place long enough to understand the concept of community,” Maher acknowledged.

As an independent consultant, Maher served an array of different clients. One of his accounts was a growing instrument case company, the Ace Products Group, located in Petaluma. When he drove up from Los Angeles to meet his new clients, he was introduced to Petaluma for the first time.

“I instantly fell in love with the town and talked the business owner into hiring me full time so we could live here,” he said. The Mahers soon found themselves welcomed into the local community.

In an effort to “pay back” this hospitality, Maher – who’d spent a few years playing piano in Shakee’s Pizza Parlors in Chicago – found a classic upright piano on Craigslist. He painted it red, printed up a sign with the words “Petaluma Pete,” dressed in the attire of an old-time riverboat player, rolled the heavy instrument to the prominent corner of Western Avenue and Petaluma Boulevard, set out a tip jar, and began playing for the pedestrians passing through the downtown area.

“By chance,” Maher related, “Press Democrat video reporter John Beck was within ear-range and performed a spontaneous interview.”

“This is actually my first day doing this,” he told Beck at the time. “I wheeled this thing here myself this morning, which in some cases was a little precarious, but I made it.” Pointing in the direction he pushed the piano from, an uphill incline of several city blocks, he added, “Frankly, I don’t know how I’m going to get this thing home.”

In the piano-accented interview, which Beck recorded and posted on YouTube, Maher concludes, “Now I’m 57 years old, and looking for something to do – and this is it.”

According to Maher, after seeing the video online, then-Petaluma Mayor Pam Torliatt invited him onto a local television broadcast series she was hosting. Not long after, he joined forces with Marie McCusker, of the Petaluma Downtown Association, and created a promotional DVD titled “Pianos of Petaluma.”

The Argus-Courier eventually asked Maher to write a blog for its website, which ran for a few years under the title “Where’s Petaluma Pete?”

“The end result,” said Maher, “was a local celebrity status that is still growing today.”

In 2010, still employed full-time with the case company, while building his own consulting business on the side, Maher scored his first client with the Petaluma Chamber of Commerce, helping to manage the organization’s social media efforts. He credits McCusker for helping him kick off his business.

“Marie McCusker is a networking genius,” he said. “From a business perspective, she opened doors and pointed me in directions where I could establish relationships and create online content for the likes of Hotel Petaluma, Petaluma Museum, Seed Bank, Mail Depot, Theatre Square, Buffalo Billiards and FastSigns.”

It was through such associations that he eventually met Elece Hempel, director of Petaluma People Services Center, and began developing PPSC fundraising opportunities with local businesses.

“Elece Hempel, from a community perspective, really turned my head around,” he said. “Her ‘All About Community’ mantra is not just a marketing slogan. It’s a way of life. She showed me how nonprofit fundraisers can not only help those Petaluma citizens in need, but clearly improve the customer traffic and bottom line of the sponsoring business.”

In 2017, Mayor David Glass proclaimed Maher as that year’s “Good Egg” recipient, along with a second proclamation officially making Sept. 15 “Petaluma Pete Day.”

It was around that time that Maher joined a number of locals in drawing attention to the downtown turning basin, long in need of dredging, and with a historic, now 101-year-old train trestle that has gradually fallen into ruin.

Christopher Stevick was among the first to begin rallying people to the cause, and with donations from Lagunitas Brewery and Clover-Sonoma, a “Petaluma River Promenade” website and Facebook page was launched. Maher began using his piano as a billboard for the effort, soon becoming something of poster boy for the dream of replacing the eyesore with a functional downtown walkway and river overlook.

After several years of public pressure, the Petaluma City Council voted in May 2022 to make the trestle project an established city priority. With approval now officially in place, the fundraising process has been taken over by the Petaluma Women’s Club.

Recently, the idea has been floated to name the resurrected trestle, whenever the renovation finally takes place, after Petaluma Pete. According to Maher, while doing some trestle-related photography with Mayor Kevin McDonnell for the Chamber's Craft Beer Festival promotion video, a citizen passed by and suggested the idea.

“It was good for a laugh at the time,” said Maher. “This morning, while playing for the Grocery Outlet's Senior Day, a customer asked me for an update on the trestle project, something that happens a lot while I'm out there playing on the street. Of course, my response is that the city has finally made it a top priority and it is now in the hands of the Women's Club who now have the way cleared to work on the necessary funding.”

Now fully retired from his marketing business, Maher said he is focusing his non-piano-playing time 100% on supporting the Petaluma People Services Center.

“Food and housing, food and housing, food and housing,” he said, cataloging the goals of his new efforts, adding, “Not necessarily in that order.”

To call attention to his new community efforts, he’s established a “Petaluma Street Beat” Facebook page, which gives his time-tested corner at Western and the Boulevard as the Street Beat’s “headquarters.”

As for the idea of the trestle someday bearing his name – at least in part – Maher said he wouldn’t mind such an honor, though the powers-that-be will need to step things up if he’s going to be around to see it.

“This afternoon, I was talking with Brenda about all this and she came back saying something like, ‘You have given five years of your life pushing the need to fix that trestle. The least they can do is hang a sign on the finished job, even if you are not here anymore.’”