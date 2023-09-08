‘My favorite activity is still flying,’ says Petaluma’s Ray Peterson

Harlan Osborne

It’s been said that once you’ve learned to fly, you never get it out of your system. That applies not only to the nearly 11,000 recognized species of birds in the world, but also to humans who fly man-made aircraft.

Ray Peterson is one of those who became enamored with airplanes and flying at a young age. At 14, he became a cadet in the Civil Air Patrol, learned to fly when he joined the Air Force and has remained involved in flying as a private pilot and instructor for the CAP.

“My favorite activity is still flying,” said Peterson. “Not just flying, but I like to do things, like planning camping trips to Idaho, or flying in the back country.”

Together with his son, Lewis, Peterson recently flew his Cessna 205 to AirVenture Oshkosh, in Wisconsin, the largest annual gathering of aircraft and aviation enthusiasts in the country.

While a birds-eye view of the countryside is Peterson’s favorite vantage point, his family life, career with the telephone company, involvement in community affairs and indulgence in various forms of agriculture conspired to keep him grounded.

A fifth-generation Sonoma County resident whose great-grandfather Andrew Jackson Peterson arrived in California in 1849 to prospect for gold and later raised draft horses in the Piner Road area, Peterson was born in Healdsburg in 1938, where his father worked for a prune farmer. At the beginning of World War II his family moved to Richmond while his father worked in the shipyards as a welder building Liberty ships. Peterson still remembers feeling the ground shaking during Port Chicago’s disastrous munitions explosion in 1944.

Two years after discovering the world of aviation and joining the Civil Air Patrol, he met his future wife, Ettamarie, also a CAP cadet. They were attending summer camp for cadets at Mather Air Force Base.

He became attracted to electronics while attending Richmond High School.

“I was not what you’d call a scholar,” Peterson joked, “but I lucked out. They had a marvelous electronics training program. My senior year I worked full-time in a television repair shop and spent the summer installing TV antennas.”

After graduation, he landed a job as a frame man with the telephone company before joining the Air Force, where he took pilot training. He and Ettamarie married in 1960.

Released from the Air Force, Peterson regained his phone company job and attended Contra Costa College, graduating with a degree in economics and business, while Ettamarie taught elementary school in Richmond. While working in San Francisco, he was promoted to Pacific Bell’s management executive recruitment program. In 1968, he earned his MA from Golden Gate University.

“In 1972 we bought a rundown, 6-acre chicken ranch in west Petaluma,” said Peterson. “I slowly removed all the chicken houses and we got involved in 4-H as team leaders, where I taught small engine repair and Ettamarie taught cooking and sewing. That’s when I discovered all the problems of rapid growth and was appointed to the Petaluma Residential Development Control Board, which was a real education for me. That led to an appointment with the Sonoma County Aviation Commission, which was instrumental in building the new Petaluma Municipal Airport.”

Prior to moving to Petaluma, Peterson acquired land in Mendocino County where he raised Angus bulls, which he sold to the dairy industry. Peterson’s children, Karen, Margaret and Lewis, were 4-H members and showed calves at the county fair.

“I raised less-aggressive, tame animals,” said Peterson. “We also bought an airplane which we flew all over the country, into Canada and down the east coast. When I retired in 1988, after 33 years with the phone company, Petaluma High’s agricultural instructor Bill King asked me to be on the Future Farmers advisory committee. It upset me the way the vocational programs were handled in Sonoma County. The shop classes were disappearing.”

Peterson served five terms on the Sonoma County Board of Education, from 1994-2004.

“My contribution was working with students that had been expelled from school,” he said. “I believe the secret to success for a teenager is to have a caring, non-judgmental adult that provides guidance.”

When he eventually retired, looking for something to do, he “cranked up” the Peterson Farm Pumpkin Patch at his property on Gossage Ave.

“We were aiming at the preschool and primary kids,” he said. “By the time Ettamarie retired from teaching, the Pumpkin Patch had grown beyond expectations. She expanded the experience by showing the kids a demonstration beehive and helped them get started in beekeeping. Beginning in 1998, every day in October, we had two groups of school kids. We closed for good during the drought.”

Both Ray and Ettamarie served on the board of Sonoma County Farm Trails and became involved with Heritage Homes and the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum.

“I spent most of my time flying and teaching law enforcement search-and-rescue techniques,” he continued. “I was the chief check pilot and instructor for the Civil Air Patrol. During the wildfires, we did photo reconnaissance for FEMA. I’m still the chief pilot for the Marin County Sheriff’s Dept., responsible for keeping eight volunteer pilots current in their training. I recently renewed my flight instructor certificate.”

If plans fall into place, Peterson would like to fly to Idaho to vacation, “before the snow flies.”

