‘My Name was Mom’ at Petaluma Senior Center

"My Name Was Mom," a one-woman-show about care-giving, dementia and family, will take place at the Petaluma Senior Center on Monday, April 17, at 10:30 a.m.

The show, which is written and performed by local by local writer-actor-musician A. Daughter (that’s her stage-name), tells the true story of how she stewarded her mom through the last years of her life, serving as her primary caregiver during a dignified but often difficult struggle with dementia.

Conceived as a “personal, authentic memoir” about love, loss and memory, told with music, “My Name Was Mom” is described by the author as “a sensitive portrayal of the difficulties of managing the harrowing journey of dementia with the one we love.”

Tickets are $5 and must be reserved in advance by calling (707) 778-4399.

The Senior Center is at 211 Novak Drive in Petaluma.