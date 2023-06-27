In response to a small, attention-grabbing item in last week’s Argus-Courier, a local artist has come forward to claim a set of four cane-backed chairs that she’d come to believe she’d never see again.

All four chairs bear hand-stitched images of characters from the popular “Bob’s Burgers” animated television show. For over a year, the oddball items had been residing in a basement storage space used by the Argus-Courier – but until recently, no one on staff knew how they got there or whose they were.

“The chairs are mine!” wrote Petaluma artist Dalila Acuña, in an email sent to the Argus-Courier just hours after publication of the article. “I made them forever ago – total Bob’s Burgers fan – and my cat started scratching at them, so I needed to give them away.”

Though the full story of how the chairs ended up in the Argus-Courier’s downstairs storage unit was yet to be told, a meeting was set to retrieve the items. It all came to a happy ending on Monday afternoon when Acuña was reunited with the chairs – and with two other individuals whose participation in the mystery was key – before finally taking her long-lost creations home.

“I don’t remember when I made them, exactly, but it was a long time ago, long before the pandemic,” said Acuña, giving one of the chairs an affectionate pat. “I found one of the chairs, originally, in Oakland, and I took it home and did the Tina image on it.”

In the television show, which debuted in 2011, Tina is the eldest of three siblings in the Belcher family.

“Then I was cruising around and I found three more chairs, which somebody had thrown away, left them on the side of the road,” she said. “I instantly thought, ‘Cane-backed chairs! Cool! I can finish the family!’”

According to Acuña, as mentioned in her email, she had a cat at the time who started using the chairs as a scratching post.

“I loved the chairs, but they were going to get ruined, so my friend Andy said he’d store them for me,” she explained.

That friend is Andy Sewell, a Petaluma-based sound engineer whose many projects include the “Sheltering in Petaluma” podcast he produced and recorded during the COVID-19 quarantine. At that time, he worked at Keller Street Cowork, and rented one of the storage spaces in the basement.

That’s where he initially placed Acuña’s chairs for safe-keeping, but when he eventually moved out at the beginning of the pandemic, the chairs were transferred to another Keller Street member, Petaluma comedy-show producer Dominic Del Bene.

By then, Acuña was resigned to letting the chairs go to someone who might love them as much as she did, and then she heard that Del Bene knew someone closely associated with “Bob’s Burgers.”

“I have done some work in the past with one of the actors on the show, and it has been a long-term goal to get the set of chairs to them in New England,“ explained Del Bene.

That actor is Eugene Boris Mirman, who does the voice of the character Gene Belcher.

After receiving the chairs from Sewell, Del Bene had permission to store them in an unoccupied storage space at Keller Street.

”That was back before the Argus-Courier moved in,“ he noted, ”and honestly, I never noticed that someone else was now in that space.“

As time went by, and the plan to give the chairs to Mirman was put on hold, their origin became lost. Casual attempts on the part of Argus-Courier staff to identify the true owner of the chairs never panned out, leading to last week’s query, posted in hopes of learning more about the chairs and their history.

“Meantime, I really missed my chairs,” Acuña said. “I’d actually made a little miniature diorama of my kitchen, and so I made four little replicas with teeny-tiny cross-stitch and put them in the diorama. ‘Look! I still have my chairs!’ Even though I didn’t.”

Acuña said she’d long ago accepted that the chairs were gone. It was not until she saw the Argus-Courier article that she realized they still existed.

“Until then, I really had no idea,” she said. “But they were nearby the whole time. My cat has passed away by now, so the chairs are safe, but my older son really wants them, so I think they’re going to go to him. So if he doesn’t accidentally destroy them, they will go on and stay in the family forever.”