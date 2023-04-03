For the last five years, Jake Ward and his North Bay Cabaret have been celebrating May the Fourth (aka “Star Wars” Day, on May 4, naturally) with a rowdy, raunchy, eye-popping show known as The Star Wars Burlesque and Variety Show. Not to be confused with “The Empire Strips Back,” a popular touring show that played San Francisco last year, Ward’s version is a full-on celebration of “Star Wars” incorporating live music, drag performances, pole dancing, elaborate puppetry, circus acts, sketch comedy and “all out mayhem“ along with the promised Skywalker-adjacent burlesque acts.

The show’s slogan, “A long time ago, in a galaXXXy far far away ...” (please notice the Triple-Xs there) effectively sums up the adult-themed, 21+ show, which has been unleashed at an array of Sonoma County venues, including Santa Rosa’s Whiskey Tip and and Annie Oh’s Music Hall. This year, Ward is bringing the event to Petaluma, where the high-energy extravaganza will make the jump to light speed on Thursday, May 4, beginning at 8 p.m.

“Get ready to experience an unforgettable night of sci-fi sexiness, cosmic comedy and intergalactic artistry like nothing you've ever seen,” states a recent news release describing the show. “Brought to you by North Bay Cabaret, whose infamous underground arts events have become legendary in California's Sonoma Wine Country. You don't need to be a ‘Star Wars’ fan to enjoy this wild and hilarious night of aliens and androids doing things you can’t unsee!”

In addition to the show itself, there will be a costume contest (since wearing costumes are highly encouraged, though absolutely not required), a “futuristic photo booth,” food and a full bar serving “cosmic cocktails,” an interactive laser/lightsaber game and an “Intergalactic DJ Dance Party” after the show.

The Master of Ceremonies for the evening will be Ward himself, who says he is looking forward to his Petaluma debut.

“It’s my first show at The Mystic,” said Ward in an email, “so I’m gonna be really hustling to try and get the word out and fill that room.”

The cast of performers includes a dazzling number of Bay Area cabaret stars including Qu'in de la Noche (who appeared in the aforementioned Empire Strips Back show), Sgt. Die Wies, Guy Vigor, Krysta Cook, Mia, Jamin Jollo, Gillian Eichenberger, Julia Sweeney, Frida Whales, Dave Haaz-Baroque, Faye Fatale, Karenna Slade, Word Salad and DJ Dyops.

There are a variety of ticket options, beginning with balcony seating for $29, reserve seating for $34, Gold Circle Seating for $44, plus VIP table seating ($200 for two guests, $400 for four). To purchase tickets visit MysticTheatre.com.