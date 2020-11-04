Nancy Long, inspiring local writers and theater-makers

Nancy Long, a prolific writer and director whose contributions to Petaluma’s live theater culture are notable, has until recently served as the House Manager of Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theatre, though the “house” at the award-winning company is currently closed.

“Cinnabar Theatre is hurting,” allows Long, who was laid off in March, along with many other Cinnabar theater-workers. That hasn’t stopped her from contributing. She is now volunteering in the office one or two days a week, as the theater tests out various ways of presenting theatrical content, which most recently means streaming video of plays and youth performances staged without a live audience.

“We just finished a three weekend run about the life of Ann Landers, which got rave reviews,” Long said, referring to last month’s “The Lady With All the Answers,” written by David Rambo, directed by Michael Fontaine and featuring Laura Jorgensen.

Over the years, Long has won numerous awards for her own theater work.

She wrote and Directed “Some People Find Their God” at the 2004 Spring One Act Play Festival at Dominican University in San Rafael. The play won Best Actress, Best Director, and Third place for Playwriting. It had previously been accepted at the 2003 Monologue Festival in Canada and won Second Place at the 2005 Creative Mechanics Festival in New York City, before returning to the Bay Area with a performance at the Ross Valley RAW Festival in 2006.

In 2010, Long was awarded Third Place as Director for her play ”Memories,” also staged at Dominican’s One Act Play Festival. Another of Long’s plays, “A Dance I Call Love,” won First Prize on wordsfordollars.com and was performed by Petaluma Readers Theatre in 2010.

The list Nancy Long of projects goes on.

She directed “La Llorona” for the Petaluma Art Center’s El Dia de los Muertos community event and has hosted the Voices of the River Community Reading at the Petaluma Art Center.

She was the Producer for the Petaluma Readers Theatre for ten years and was a Theatre Production Manager for the Dominican University One Act Play Festivals.

With the late Allan Newman, creator and director of Marin County’s “Writers On the Edge,” she performed numerous onstage monologues for 12 years.

As a writer, she’s published short stories in the Pacific Sun, World Tribune, and the North Bay Bohemian. Her story “A Life of Seductions” was published in radio therapist Lonnie Barbach’s book, “Seductions.” She’s been the host and creator of LiveWire Literary Salon, and published a short story, “All You Ever Wanted,” in the Salon’s “Livewire Anthology,” in the fall of 2003.

The pandemic, Long allows, has offered her a new and different perspective on her writing. She’s been forced to turn more inward and to engage less with people.

“I'm looking at this time as an opportunity to use my meditation practice to go deeper in my reflection and contemplation thus directing my writing in a more refreshing way,” she said.

“I have a daily routine of meditating every morning and centering myself in spirit.”

Long says she reads spiritual teachings and spends time each day doing “rush writing,” which entails a half-hour of writing about whatever occurs to her, just to flush out random thoughts.

“Then I may go in the direction of a poem, a dialogue or a short story,” she said.

To maintain her balance during this time of isolation, Long stays in touch with a weekly women's meditation group by phone. The group of eight Petaluma women meet for connection and to send out prayers for peace in the world.

“Their support,” she said, “has helped me remain centered and calm in the midst of world calamity.”

Asked what advice she might give to aspiring writers, long suggests establishing a daily routine, even if it is only 20 minutes. It puts the mind in a disciplined place and can set off a surprise spark of creativity.

“Most days, I get nothing, but then an inspiration lights up and I'm ready to follow it,” she said.

Long believes it’s important for writers to go out in the world and observe different walks of life.

“I used to take a small group of playwrights to the Tenderloin in the city and have them sit on benches and watch people,” she said.

Case in point, Long’s award-winning play from New York, "Some People Find Their God," came from hanging out in the pool halls of New Jersey and watching a woman pool hall player hustle men for money.

“Her actual name was Red,” Long said. “She had red hair, and I would watch her and talk to her at the bar after she played her games of pool.” Red became a powerful inspiration for her work. “That piece helped me write notable work because I watched, listened, made it real,” Long said.

She also tells writers to go to plays and open mike events, to read lots of other writers’ work and to take classes.

“Learning from others,” she said, “helps elevate our own skills.”

One thing Long loves about Petaluma and Sonoma County in general is that they are huge supporters of the arts and theatre. The Sonoma County Arts Council once awarded Long a grant to produce ten 10-minute plays on the streets of Petaluma.

“I had local writers, actors and directors performing their work on Kentucky Street, on the bridge, in alleyways,” she said. “Patrons loved it! They saw how theatre can be done anywhere, not only in a building.”

Long pointed out that events like the local poetry readings, Petaluma Readers Theatre, the annual Poetry Walk, West Side Stories each month, VD Day each year and the Shakespeare in the Park series are valuable expressions of writing and performing.

She adds that she firmly believes in creating community for writers and lovers of the word to meet, exchange ideas and to enjoy creative endeavors. That’s why she works with Cinnabar Theatre, to help inspire people through the art of theatre and to connect with others.

Cinnabar, she points out, is still offering children’s classes, and hopes to offer a new streaming show in January and (hopefully) to open their doors again in the Spring.

“Many of them are Zooming and keeping our spirits alive during this vulnerable time,” she said. “We need theatre and the arts to keep us inspired, creative and connected.”

(Long encourages donation to support Cinnabar Theater. Donations can be made at CinnabarTheater.org.)