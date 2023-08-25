National Cinema Day: See a movie Sunday for just $4

“Barbie” is still drawing hoards of moviegoers to the theaters, many of them still dressing in pink, the hottest color in movie theaters if you don’t count the blue in “Blue Beetle.” The DC comic blockbuster, just last weekend, became the first movie in a month to take the No. 1 spot from the “Barbie” movie, all adding up to one undeniable fact. After one of the longest, bleakest periods of low movie-theater attendance in the history of cinema, movies are officially back. And as if you needed another reason to dress up in the color of your choice and head out to the theater, this Sunday, every movie at the local theater, for every single screening, all day long, with cost you just $4.

Movie theaters around the country — and in the U.K. — are pulling out all the stops to woo the last reluctant, pandemic-era moviegoers back to the cinema with the second annual National Cinema Day. It’s an inventive daylong incentive program offered by participating theaters, including Boulevard 14 Cinemas in Petaluma, which is cutting the price of all tickets, for all show times, day and night, to a thrifty fraction of a movie’s normal 2023 price.

And let’s face it, movie prices have been rising since the shutdowns of 2020 and 2021. And for what it’s worth, last year’s National Cinema Day cost just $3 a ticket, so like we said, prices are rising.

Promotional events like this have been done in the past, of course, but this particular campaign feels significantly more urgent, even necessary.

Though 2023 has seen a handful of blockbuster releases — “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer,” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” “Spider Man: Across the Spiderverse” — the movie industry continues to battle sharp declines in overall cinema attendance, with several “sure fire” titles fizzling at the box office.

This Sunday, in addition to “Blue Beetle,” “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” Boulevard Cinemas will be screening the new biographical film “Golda,” starring Helen Mirren as Golda Meier, a flashback revival of Mel Brooks’ “Spaceballs,” the new racing flick “Gran Turismo,” the F-bomb-dropping doggy flick “Strays,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” “Meg 2: The Trench,” “Talk to Me,” “Haunted Mansion,” “Sound of Freedom,” and “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Part 1.”

All of the above will cost you $4. Assuming you can reserve a seat in time to actually sit in one.