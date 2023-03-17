Neufeld Farms: fresh fruit served with a smile

One of the most consistent occupants at local farmers markets - including the Tuesday market at Lucchesi Park in Petaluma - is Neufeld Farms. Offering produce grown in Tulare and Fresno counties in California’s Central Valley, the stand is a year-round presence at the Tuesday market.

Produce changes with the seasons. Treats currently available include nuts, dried fruits, citrus (especially oranges) and Fuji and Pink Lady apples. But as the weather warms, the stand becomes an even more colorful rainbow as it welcomes stone fruits – apricots, plums, peaches, nectarines, cherries, grapes – in all their glory.

Stand manager Margarita Dacheva has worked for owner Jim Neufeld for more than 20 years. They met at a farmers market when she was running a booth for another vendor.

“Jim and I were farmers market neighbors,” she noted. “I needed a change and asked if he needed helpers.”

Her cheerful, outgoing manner is a real asset. Customers are greeted with warmth and enthusiasm.

“I love it,” Dacheva said of the job. “I’ve got a nice boss, I can work on my own, but I’m not in charge.”

Dacheva is referring to not being in charge of the business itself. She’s certainly in charge of setting up and running the stand.

From her frequent smiles and pleasant manner, it is clear that she has fun with this job.

“I like working out of doors,” she acknowledged.

She also knows her products extremely well, and will offer advice and suggestions if a customer isn’t sure about what to choose. During the summer, she’ll point out which fruits are ripe and ready to eat at once (sometimes immediately after paying) and which will do better after waiting a few days.

One of the reasons Dacheva has stayed with the job is pretty much what you might expect.

“I like meeting different people,” she admitted.

Dacheva came to the United States in 2000 from Europe.

“I grew up in the Bulgarian mountains,” she said, revealing that she still craves that mountain atmosphere. She enjoys traveling, particularly when it’s exploring the wide variety of national parks. “I love nature,” she said.

Also, even though she enjoys what she does, she knows it’s important for her to take a break sometimes, get away from urban life and relish solitude and high altitudes. During winter, the slow season, she only works three markets a week, but in summer, that more than triples to 10 markets.

Like most other vendors, Dacheva relishes the community of vendors she interacts with. For example, nodding toward the Anna’s Seafood booth, she says, “I’ve known Anna since she was 12. I watched her grow up.”

One of the many things Dacheva has absorbed over the years is the value of fresh, seasonal produce. She gestured to the Neufeld Farms sign.

“We grow what we sell.”

Dacheva has learned, she explained, that newly picked produce is as good as it gets.

Comparing it to store-bought produce, she said, “It’s so much better. People should know where their food comes from.”