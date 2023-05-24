New conversation series to launch at Griffo Distillery

When Petaluma’s Carin Jacobs stepped down from her role as Executive Director of the Petaluma Arts Center earlier this year, she suggested that she had plenty of ideas to keep her engaged with the arts and her community at large. Well, one of those ideas has now been revealed.

Beginning on Tuesday, June 13, she plans to shepherd a new live conversation-style event titled Life by Design, to be held monthly at Griffo Distillery (1320 Clegg St., Petaluma), with a focus on exploring concepts of form and function with local designers of all kinds.

The first in the series will feature a presentation by Alfie Turnshek, talking on the topic of “Mise en Place: Efficiency over Speed in Bar Design,” and Cinda Gillliland, whose topic will be “Design in Public Spaces: Why it Matters.”

Jacobs’ Life by Design series will continue on Tuesday, July 11 with Tali Bouskila presenting “Flowers and From: Nature by Design,” and Paul Siri with “Design, Danger and Delight at Depth: Custom Aquaria for All People and Species.”

The events begin at 7 p.m., and admission is $20 at the door. Tickets may also be purchased in advance at placematters-sonoma.com.

“Come for the conversation, stay for a cocktail,” says a recent news release announcing the series, “and return for human connection.”

The new series is presented by Place Matters, a community centered marketing and events service founded by Jacobs, who plans to unveil addition projects in the weeks and months to come.