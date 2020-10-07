New ‘Dresden Files’ book materializes in No. 1 spot

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Sept. 28 - Oct. 4, 2020

Well Hell’s Bells.

Harry Dresden is back, and man, have his fans have been waiting.

The 17th book in Bill Butcher’s sprawling fantasy-adventure series The Dresden Files battled its way into bookstores last week, with the unstoppable wizard leading an action-packed story crammed with furious wars, faerie clashes, violent skirmishes, head-spinning twists and turns, a watery bout with a kraken, and a supernatural attack on the city of Chicago. The debut of “Battle Ground” was impressive, landing in the No. 1 spot on Petaluma’s top 10 list of bestselling fiction and nonfiction titles. There’s a new No. 1 on the list of kids and young adult bestsellers, too, with “InvestiGators,” a goofy-great graphic novel by author John Patrick Green, featuring a pair of crime-solving, world-saving super spies who happen to be alligators.

The full top 10 on both lists is below.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Battle Ground,’ by Jim Butcher

2. ‘Caste,’ by Isabel Wilkerson

3 . ‘Circe,’ by Madeline Miller

4. ‘The Testaments,’ by Margaret Atwood

5. ‘White Fragility,’ by Robin DiAngelo

6. ‘Squeeze Me,’ by Carl Hiaasen

7. ‘In My Own Words,’ by Ruth Bader Ginsburg

8. ‘Solutions and Other Problems,’ by Allie Brosh

9. ‘What to Expect When You're Expecting,’ by Heidi Murkoff

10. ‘The Yellow House,’ by Sarah Broom

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘InvestiGators,’ by John Patrick Green

2. ‘Dog Man: Grime and Punishment,’ by Dav Pilkey

3. ‘BenBee and the Teacher Griefer: The Kids Under the Stairs,’ by K.A. Holt

4. ‘Three Keys,’ by Kelly Yang

5. ‘I Talk Like a River,’ by Jordan Scott and Sydney Smith

6. ‘Mac B., Kid Spy: Sound of Danger,’ by Mac Barnett

7. ‘Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure,’ by Jeff Kinney

8. ‘When Stars Are Scattered,’ by Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed

9. ‘Jack: Too Many Jacks,’ by Mac Barnett and Greg Pizzoli

10. ‘From the Desk of Zoe Washington,’ by Janae Marks

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)