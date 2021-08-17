Subscribe

New familiar owners for Trader Jim’s tiki trailer

HOUSTON PORTER
ARGUS-COURIER COLUMNIST
August 17, 2021, 4:00PM

Trader Jim’s has been on my long list of article ideas but I just never seemed to get around to them. Due to their recent change in ownership, however, they certainly deserve a quick mention here, and you will likely see a follow-up article shortly. According to the Facebook page, Trader Jim’s is a “mobile tiki trailer serving vegan pineapple soft serve ice cream and floats.” Not usually a fan of soft serve, I have yet to taste their wares, but the overwhelming responses I see on social media is that this stuff is the pineapple bomb.

Former owners Lauren and Travis announced that they were moving and possibly taking the trailer with them, saddening local fans. But then the announcement came through that they had found a local buyer to take the reins and they are none other than Amanda and Craig, the former owners of Wine or Lose Board Game Café, formerly located on Kentucky Street (soon to become a Domino’s Pizza).

“…We were lucky enough to cater their wedding back in 2018,” Lauren and Travis posted to social media. “Between their love of Disney and tiki, their creative business ideas, and knowledgeable food background, we know we are leaving our business in very capable hands. We can’t thank you all enough for the love and support you have shown us over the last six years. We’ve had so many fun experiences, met so many amazing people along the way, and hope you guys continue the love for Amanda and Craig. We know they won’t let you down! So, this is us officially signing off and the next time you hear from Trader Jim’s — it will be Amanda and Craig!”

In speaking directly with Amanda, she said, “We had often made comments about wanting to buy Trader Jim’s if they ever decided to sell, and here we are. We plan on continuing to serve pineapple whip and floats at local markets and private events throughout Sonoma County and the Bay Area. We are working on getting some markets scheduled, and are already accepting requests for private events.”

Good luck to Amanda and Craig. I look forward to checking out your new business and reporting back on one of my favorite fruits – pineapple.

The ownership may have changed, but it remains in the family at Thai River. (Houston Porter/for the Argus-Courier)
The ownership may have changed, but it remains in the family at Thai River. (Houston Porter/for the Argus-Courier)

Another ownership change

I reported a few weeks ago that Louise had sold Thai River to her sister. Personally, we were very bummed to hear this news as we love Louise and her food. But we had a chance to stop in a few weeks ago for a to-go lunch order and had our spirits lifted. Louise’s sister has actually been working with her for quite a while. I recognized her immediately, but until then had not known that was Louise’s sister. Plus, Louise is going to hang out for a while to ease with the transition before traveling to visit family. One of the silver linings of the current COVID flare-up is that Louise may be hanging out for longer than originally planned. Anyway, all of the half-dozen dishes we ordered were exactly as we have come to love them. If you haven’t tried Thai River in a while, they are certainly worth a revisit. (We had satay chicken, Thai pot stickers, imperial rolls, green curry, pad thai, Chiang Mai and a couple of other dishes that are slipping my mind. Everything was wonderfully fresh, and nobody can put together a to-go order as fast as Thai River. Seriously, I think it was ready in 12 minutes.)

Pilar McGoldrick-Bernard has rebranded her Mariposa Ice Cream as Mariapilar Ice Creamery, following a legal challenge. HOUSTON PORTER FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
Pilar McGoldrick-Bernard has rebranded her Mariposa Ice Cream as Mariapilar Ice Creamery, following a legal challenge. HOUSTON PORTER FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER

What’s in a name?

Mariapilar Ice Creamery will be the new name for the local favorite formerly known as Mariposa Ice Creamery. As is far too often the case with small producers, they don’t really expect to get big enough to garner much attention, and possibly run into trademark or name infringement legal issues. Often, they might win their case in court, but for a small maker, it may be too expensive to fight the legal challenge on their name.

Well, as Petaluma ice cream fans are well aware, Mariposa has garnered a lot of attention, due to Pilar’s great ice cream and her strong connection to our community. She ran into a naming issue with another California ice cream shop. Wanting to keep the “M” of her logo, and after considering a lot of public input through social media, she has decided to go with her name, Maria Pilar. As readers know, I’m a huge fan of Pilar’s ice cream, and have likely mentioned them more often in my columns than any other Petaluma company, except possibly McNear’s, so am thrilled to see that this is just a name change. Pilar tells me that nothing else will change and that she plans to continue making great ice cream and offering it up through her legendary warehouse special sales, as well as at music events and festivals throughout the Bay Area, restaurants, event sales, warehouse specials, and a few retail locations, such as Wilibees and Penngrove Market.

Belfare is famous for its fried chicken sandwich. (Courtesy of Belfare)
Belfare is famous for its fried chicken sandwich. (Courtesy of Belfare)

Belfare pop-up

Rumored to have the best fried chicken sandwich in the area, Belfare will be popping up at Grand Central Café (226 Weller St.) this Friday, Aug. 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Erik from Belfare has already shared the menu, which includes their classic fried chicken sandwich (fire swamp provisions bun, dill pickles, Cajun cabbage, spicy sesame mayo), B.L.T. fried chicken sandwich (applewood smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, flatbed farm tomatoes, Sonoma Spice Queen organic ranch), furikiake fingerling fries (sesame mayo, nori, sesame seeds), and last, but certainly not least for the veggie crowd, roasted eggplant poke (smoky Hijiki seaweed, green onions, sesame, wonton crisps.) Although not a fan of aubergine (the U.K. word for eggplant) myself, this certainly is a creative cross between an abundantly available local veggie and “poke,” which has become quite popular locally over the past couple of years.

Black Knight Vineyards opened at tasting room on Petaluma Boulevard in the summer of 2020. (Houston Porter / for the Argus-Courier)
Black Knight Vineyards opened at tasting room on Petaluma Boulevard in the summer of 2020. (Houston Porter / for the Argus-Courier)

Special release

Black Knight is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its tasting room at 155 Petaluma Blvd. N. This became one of Petaluma’s premier wine tasting spots and yours truly has latched on to several of their wines as part of our normal cellar of food pairing wines that we like to keep on hand. In fact, without them even knowing of our penchant for Black Knight, friends recently gifted us one of Black Knight’s higher-end wines, much to our pleasure.

Black Knight’s celebratory event will be this Saturday, Aug. 21, and will include a new wine release of their much-awaited sparkling gamay rosé. Black Knight does “sparkling” and “gamay” really well, so we are excited to try this new one. Reservations are required, with ticket purchase available through BKV’s website at blackknightvineyards.com. Tickets are $15 general admission or are free to club members, which is just one of many good reasons to join. Admission will include tasting their new release, as well as the 2017 Fault Line Chard and their 2017 Dragon Pinot Noir, plus some small bites of food.

Mushroom flatbread at Stockhome restaurant on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
Mushroom flatbread at Stockhome restaurant on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Stockhome reopens

Met by a sign in their window that they were on a short staycation, we are happy to report that Stockhome will be back open this Wednesday, Aug. 18. We owe special gratitude to the Stockhome family, especially Chef Roberth Sundell, for opening our eyes to Scandinavian cuisine. I don’t think we would have been nearly as excited for the food on our recent trip to Iceland had we not learned from him over the past several years that Northern Europe cuisine is far from bland, even though historically the ingredients have been limited due to a short growing season.

Chef Roberth really does have a way with food and to date, we have never missed one of their booze-paired dinners. In fact, the Michelin restaurant we recently visited in Reykjavik (capital of Iceland) was quite impressed that we not only knew about Scandinavian alcohol but had a local (San Franicsco) maker replicating some Northern European specialties, who teamed up with Chef Roberth for the last paired dinner offered in partnership with Whisper Sisters.

April Pantry reopens, recloses

Although I am bit late to the announcement, April Pantry had reopened after their recent COVID scare. However, as of Tuesday morning on Aug. 17, they announced on Facebook that they are closed until further notice. I have it on good authority that they may have something in the works, so stay tuned for more info.

Bagel lovers will have to go without this weekend, when the Bagel Mill is closed. (Houston Porter/For the Argus-Courier)
Bagel lovers will have to go without this weekend, when the Bagel Mill is closed. (Houston Porter/For the Argus-Courier)

Bagel Mill

While walking back to the car from Stockhome, we noticed a sign in the window of Bagel Mill announcing that they will be closed this weekend, Aug. 21-22, but will return to business-as-usual next week.

Whisper Sisters may soon become a new bar/restaurant tentatively called Good Buddy. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
Whisper Sisters may soon become a new bar/restaurant tentatively called Good Buddy. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

What’s that construction?

While passing the old Whisper Sisters location, we noticed the doors were open and there was some activity going on inside. As reported prior, we have spoken with the new owners of this space, who are out of Marin and are not new to restaurants. Co-owners Dustin Sullivan and Jared Rogers spoke to me back in March about wanting to open something along the lines of a “friendly, welcoming, laid-back, neighborhood-y, high-quality American bar.” The pair are best known for their Guesthouse restaurant in Kentfield. It is good see progress at this site. They still have no name for the project, but the ABC license notice stated, “Good Buddy.”

Although tight-lipped towards the “press,” even a small-town food writer like myself, someone posted a photo to social media recently confirming that Sol Food has been added to one of the business listing signs at Theatre District.

Figs are nearly in season in Petaluma.
Figs are nearly in season in Petaluma.

Figs jigs

Francesca Smith posed the question to Petaluma Foodies a couple of days ago, “Do any fruit stands or farmers markets have figs yet? Not sure when they typically come in…” Having a new/young fig tree of our own, we were actually wondering the same thing because although it has fruit on it, I have no clue when it is ready. A couple of weeks ago, they seemed fine, but boy was that tasting a mistake. I think I still have some of that bitter flavor stuck to my teeth.

However, other members of the group immediately responded back that they saw two different varieties available this past weekend at the farmers market in Walnut Park. With over 700 different varieties of figs, I am guessing there is a fairly diverse number of weeks and months that they come fresh to market, but they do tend to be a late summer fruit. The super markets usually have them, but I would suspect most are green-house grown, but Francesca was looking for to support local growers, and in turn, get fresh local figs.

Stephanie Marie mentioned that Green String Farms grows their own. Theirs are not ready yet, but would be worth keeping an eye out for as GSF does a great job with everything they grow, and it does not get much more local, unless you are lucky enough to have a neighborhood tree that you’ve been invited to glean.

