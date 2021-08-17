New familiar owners for Trader Jim’s tiki trailer

Trader Jim’s has been on my long list of article ideas but I just never seemed to get around to them. Due to their recent change in ownership, however, they certainly deserve a quick mention here, and you will likely see a follow-up article shortly. According to the Facebook page, Trader Jim’s is a “mobile tiki trailer serving vegan pineapple soft serve ice cream and floats.” Not usually a fan of soft serve, I have yet to taste their wares, but the overwhelming responses I see on social media is that this stuff is the pineapple bomb.

Former owners Lauren and Travis announced that they were moving and possibly taking the trailer with them, saddening local fans. But then the announcement came through that they had found a local buyer to take the reins and they are none other than Amanda and Craig, the former owners of Wine or Lose Board Game Café, formerly located on Kentucky Street (soon to become a Domino’s Pizza).

“…We were lucky enough to cater their wedding back in 2018,” Lauren and Travis posted to social media. “Between their love of Disney and tiki, their creative business ideas, and knowledgeable food background, we know we are leaving our business in very capable hands. We can’t thank you all enough for the love and support you have shown us over the last six years. We’ve had so many fun experiences, met so many amazing people along the way, and hope you guys continue the love for Amanda and Craig. We know they won’t let you down! So, this is us officially signing off and the next time you hear from Trader Jim’s — it will be Amanda and Craig!”

In speaking directly with Amanda, she said, “We had often made comments about wanting to buy Trader Jim’s if they ever decided to sell, and here we are. We plan on continuing to serve pineapple whip and floats at local markets and private events throughout Sonoma County and the Bay Area. We are working on getting some markets scheduled, and are already accepting requests for private events.”

Good luck to Amanda and Craig. I look forward to checking out your new business and reporting back on one of my favorite fruits – pineapple.

The ownership may have changed, but it remains in the family at Thai River. (Houston Porter/for the Argus-Courier)

Another ownership change

I reported a few weeks ago that Louise had sold Thai River to her sister. Personally, we were very bummed to hear this news as we love Louise and her food. But we had a chance to stop in a few weeks ago for a to-go lunch order and had our spirits lifted. Louise’s sister has actually been working with her for quite a while. I recognized her immediately, but until then had not known that was Louise’s sister. Plus, Louise is going to hang out for a while to ease with the transition before traveling to visit family. One of the silver linings of the current COVID flare-up is that Louise may be hanging out for longer than originally planned. Anyway, all of the half-dozen dishes we ordered were exactly as we have come to love them. If you haven’t tried Thai River in a while, they are certainly worth a revisit. (We had satay chicken, Thai pot stickers, imperial rolls, green curry, pad thai, Chiang Mai and a couple of other dishes that are slipping my mind. Everything was wonderfully fresh, and nobody can put together a to-go order as fast as Thai River. Seriously, I think it was ready in 12 minutes.)

Pilar McGoldrick-Bernard has rebranded her Mariposa Ice Cream as Mariapilar Ice Creamery, following a legal challenge. HOUSTON PORTER FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER

What’s in a name?

Mariapilar Ice Creamery will be the new name for the local favorite formerly known as Mariposa Ice Creamery. As is far too often the case with small producers, they don’t really expect to get big enough to garner much attention, and possibly run into trademark or name infringement legal issues. Often, they might win their case in court, but for a small maker, it may be too expensive to fight the legal challenge on their name.

Well, as Petaluma ice cream fans are well aware, Mariposa has garnered a lot of attention, due to Pilar’s great ice cream and her strong connection to our community. She ran into a naming issue with another California ice cream shop. Wanting to keep the “M” of her logo, and after considering a lot of public input through social media, she has decided to go with her name, Maria Pilar. As readers know, I’m a huge fan of Pilar’s ice cream, and have likely mentioned them more often in my columns than any other Petaluma company, except possibly McNear’s, so am thrilled to see that this is just a name change. Pilar tells me that nothing else will change and that she plans to continue making great ice cream and offering it up through her legendary warehouse special sales, as well as at music events and festivals throughout the Bay Area, restaurants, event sales, warehouse specials, and a few retail locations, such as Wilibees and Penngrove Market.