New fantasy tops bestselling books list

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Feb. 15-Feb. 21, 2021

This week’s most popular books are a flavorful mix of newly-released titles (some with an extra dash of spice) and a tasty few others that have been gradually turning from hardback to paperback for the last 12 months.

New to Petaluma’s Top 10 is the magical “A Court of Silver Flames,” by Sarah J. Maas, author of the “Beauty and the Beast”-themed series “A Court of Thorns and Roses,” of which this is the fifth entry. With the war between fairies and humans at an end, the story is taken up by Nesta, the little sister of Feyre, the books’ primary heroine – until now.

In the No. 2 spot, up from the No. 8 position it held last week, is Ann Patchett’s “The Dutch House,” a novel about a house, a family, and the changes they bring to each other over the course of many years. Brit Bennett’s bestselling “The Vanishing Half” – the story of two twin sisters separated in adolescence and reunited years later – is back on the list at No. 3.

Climbing up from No. 7 to No. 5 is V.E. Schwab’s recent release “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” a novel about a 300-year-old woman whose deal with a devil means she can live as long as she likes, but no one will remember her once she’s left their company.

Other new titles include creativity teacher Julia Cameron’s “The Listening Path” (No. 8) and “Four Hundred Souls,” an anthology of writings about Black American history, edited by Ibram X. Kendi and Keish N. Blain (No. 9).

On the Kids and Young Adults list, a notable newcomer is ‘Sadie,’ a YA mystery-drama by Courtney Summers, about a young woman seeking her sister’s killer.

Here are the complete Top 10 books on both lists.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1.‘A Court of Silver Flames,’ by Sarah J. Maas – The latest book in Maas’ “Beauty and the Beast”-inspired “The Court of Thorns and Roses” series follows Nesta, the feisty little sister of Feyre.

2.‘The Dutch House,’ by Ann Patchett – A family changes and changes again over the course of several generations in this mesmerizing novel from the author of “Commonwealth.”

3.‘The Vanishing Half,’ by Brit Bennett – When identical twin sisters are separated, then reunited years later, the different paths they’ve each chosen brings them into a powerful and challenging understanding of what it means to be “whole.”

4.‘Unbreakable,’ by Richard Askwith – Subtitled “The Woman Who Defied the Nazis in the World's Most Dangerous Horse Race,” Askwith’s riveting true history tells the story of Countess Lata Brandisová of Bohemia.

5.‘The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,’ by V.E. Schwab – A rich and mysterious fantasy novel about a 300-year-old woman who is cursed to never be remembered, and what happens when she meets someone who apparently can’t forget her.

6.‘The Red Lotus,’ by Chris Bohjalian – A thriller set largely in modern-day Vietnam, Bohjalian’s timely page-turner begins with the death of a cyclist and ends with a race to avery a deadly international plague.

7.‘The Four Winds,’ by Kristin Hannah – The new novel from the author of “The Nightingale” follows a Texas woman driven by the droughts of the 1930s to attempt a better life in Depression-era California.

8.‘The Listening Path,’ by Julia Cameron – The acclaimed author of “The Artist’s Way” brings a brand new writing guide, focused on developing the art of listening as a path to deeper creativity.

9.‘Four Hundred Souls,’ edited by Ibram X. Kendi and Keish N. Blain – This rich compendium of stories, essays and poems chronicles and illuminates 400 years of Black American History.

10.‘The Pioneers,’ by David McCullough – The Pulitzer-winning historian explores the lives of settlers in the Northwest Territory of America.

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1.‘Hilo: Gina – The Girl Who Broke the World,’ by Judd Winick – Another sequel in the bestselling kids series about a robot battling boy from another world, this one focused on the fearless supporting character of Gina, who finally gets her own story.

2.‘Cat Kid Comic Club,’ by Dav Pilkey – The “Dog Man” sidekick launches his own series of feline shenanigans.

3.‘Wings of Fire: The Dark Secret,’ by Tui Sutherland – Sutherland’s vivid world of battling dragons gets another chapter in the ongoing story.

4.‘The Babysitters Club: Claudia and the New Girl,’ by Ann M. Martin – More Babysitters Club adventures from Ann M. Martin.

5.‘Sadie,’ by Courtney Summers – YA novel about a young woman seeking her sister’s killer.

6.‘Jack Gets Zapped!’ by Mac Barnett – The trouble-making rabbit has more wacky adventures.

7.‘Pat the Bunny,’ by Dorothy Kunhardt – The classic tactile-sensory board book is back in time for Easter.

8.‘Owl Diaries: Eva at the Beach,’ by Rebecca Elliot – Another colorful, owl-themed entry in this delightful series of early reader books.

9.‘Charlie Thorne and the Last Equation,’ by Stuart Gibbs - The first in Gibbs’ series about Charlie Thorne, the world’s youngest genius recruited to use her amazing code-breaking abilities in a battle of wits against … Einstein.

10.‘Ground Zero,’ by Alan Gratz – From the author of “Prisoner B-3087” comes another adventure/mystery packed with historical detail.

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Books)