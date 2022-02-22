New film a ‘Texas Chainsaw’ misfire, says local critic

I’ve never been a huge fan of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre movies. For me, they’ve been a progression of diminishing returns since their 1974 progenitor — and the 2022 release is not an exception.

Mel (Sarah Yarkin) and Dante (Jacob Latimore) are the co-owners and chefs of a seemingly successful food truck business in Austin, Texas. Looking for a more cost effective and permanent location for their new restaurant, they scoop up the bones of Harlow, a desecating ghost town that’s been reclaimed by “the bank,” making it an attractive deal for enterprising transplants looking to renovate. Joining them are Mel’s teen sister Lila (Elsie Fisher), who survived a shooting at her high school, and Dante’s fiancé (Nell Hudson), whose name is not mentioned at all during the film’s run-time.

There’s no secret twist there. I just find it incredibly weird that her name is never said aloud. The subtitles call her “Dante’s partner” and she’s introduced in the most awkward exchange imaginable as Dante’s “future wife,” but no one addresses her by her name.

It’s Ruth, by the way. Her name is Ruth.

I won’t mince words here. I didn’t like this movie.

With possibly the highest body count of all the TCM movies, the newest installment revels in the bloodletting, but boasts nothing new or interesting to make this next chapter a worthwhile watch.

It’s bad. Really, truly, annoyingly bad.

It’s the same tired scenario you’ve seen before with characters about as interesting to watch as chewed gum stuck to a car wheel. If you’re really just in it for the gore and guts, I’m sure you can find the same level of slasher sequences elsewhere without slogging through the mess that is the movie itself.

There’s nothing believable about any of the characters, and the script barely cares enough to give them any semblance of personality. They’re all the shallowest, messiest impressions of a real person.

Storywise, things are even worse.

There’s a markedly lazy attempt at a commentary on gentrification, but much like Lila’s trauma, it’s handled in the weakest, most unnecessary and superficial means possible.

Everyone, Learherface especially, acts like they’re in a feature length match of “Dead By Daylight,” a video game that replicates the slasher dynamic for short rounds between players. But the things that make a video game fun and playable aren’t always what makes a movie entertaining or watchable, and the problems with “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” made me acutely aware that Id be enjoying myself much more if I was doing pretty much anything else.

In short, this is a boring, lackluster disappointment that isn’t aware enough to be fun, or good enough to be scary. It’s just a bland, bad time.

