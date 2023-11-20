New Himalayan restaurant opens to rave reviews

Himalayan Grill & Dosa has opened, and early reviews are extremely positive.

The new restaurant – located in the north side of town in the recently vacated Magdalena’s Savories & Sweets – boasts high-quality Nepalese and Indian cuisine including curries and tandoori chicken. Multiple vegetarian options are available.

“Whether you prefer to dine in, carry out, order online, make reservations, or even host your special events with us, our doors are open to delight your taste buds,” says the website at himalayanpetaluma.com.

So far, those who’ve tried it have been posting reviews with high praise such as “Truly fantastic!” and “So good!”

Himalayan Grill & Dosa is located at 5306 Old Redwood Hwy N. near Wilco Farm Store.