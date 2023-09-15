New Himalayan restaurant to replace Magdelena’s

An astute Petaluma Foodie contacted us with a photo of the front of almost-vacated Magdelena’s spot showing a new ABC license for “Himalayan Grill & Dosa LLC.”

The word “dosa” has us excited that this may be part of their menu. However, another investigative Foodie tracked the owner’s name to the Himalayan Restaurant in Windsor, whose website describes it as a “taste of Nepal and Northern India” – and whose menu does not include any dosas. (Although it still looks great and has quite a big veggie, vegan and gluten-free menu.)

For those that haven’t had dosas before, they are savory thin pancakes, kind of like a crepe, made from lentils and rice, and usually served warm and filled with things like chutney, veggies or meat. Although often seen in Southern Indian and Sri Lankan cuisine – while the Himalayas are way up in the northern part of India – one of the great things about cuisine here in California is that chefs can mix it up any way they want and so long as it is good, we’ll dine on it.

Due to there being only one other Indian restaurant here in Petaluma (Everest) now that Ambrosia has closed, this is likely a welcome edition. Hopefully they can do more with the location than others have.

While on the topic, Everest Indian has finally gotten its new front doors, after a car smashed into the front of the restaurant a couple of months ago. So, for those who have been missing their great Indian, Nepalese and Himalayan food, the restaurant is back up and running its regular hours and menus, including its excellent lunch special.

Magdelena’s follow-up

Greta, the owner of Magdelena’s, the soon-to-close (on Sept. 29) veggie/vegan restaurant in the Wilco shopping center, reached out directly to me to express her appreciation for the recent coverage of her closing. If you have never met Greta, she really is that nice of a person and we all hope that she comes back at some point in the future because she really is the type of restaurant owner we like to support.

Unfortunately, it was too late for us to amend the piece prior to its printing in last week’s paper, but my numbers were slightly off. I had relied on a prior post of hers online talking about what her revenues were last year and what the projection was so far for this year. However, things changed this year, what with a lot of road construction in front of her place, plus a steep rise in the cost of food.

Regardless of the final dollar amounts, the point of my piece was first and foremost to thank her for what she was doing, but also to simply help illustrate to diners something that too many are not aware of: That people don’t start restaurants in order to get rich, and most struggle, because the cost of everything from rent to staff to food has skyrocketed in the past decade.

If you love a restaurant and its owner(s), it’s imperative that you support them, regularly, or else you may be living in a future without them.