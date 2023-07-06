New monthly conversation series, “Makers Among Us,” to launch in July

Carin Jacobs, former executive director of the Petaluma Arts Center, is launching an innovative new series called “Makers Among Us,” to take place at different locations on the third Wednesday of the month.

“Join us for an inside look at making goods by hand,” she said in a recent media release, “with artisans from the worlds of both food and beverage and handcraft pulling back the curtain on materials and process.”

The presenters will be Forrest Middleton, of FLM Ceramics, taking on the “craft” portion of the evening, and Brooks Note Winery’s Garry Brooks taking on the “food and beverage” side.

The first Makers Among Us event will be on Wednesday, July 19, from 7-8:30 p.m. at Della Fattoria, 143 Petaluma Blvd. N., in downtown Petaluma.

$20 cash at the door or in advance at Placematters-sonoma.com.