New museum exhibit traces 150 years of Petaluma High School

Until Petaluma High School opened in 1873, most local teenagers worked in agriculture or other industries, and those few who pursued an education in a public school did so alongside elementary students at Petaluma’s B Street School. Everything changed when the Petaluma school board purchased a massive building on D Street where a fellow named Professor Edward S. Lippitt had run a private academy that after six years ran out of money and went belly up.

The schoolhouse was promptly reopened as the D Street School, Petaluma’s first public high school. That was 150 years ago, and the rest is literally history.

In a new exhibition at the Petaluma History Museum, the 150th anniversary of Petaluma High School is being formally marked and celebrated with photos, artifacts and stories. The temporary exhibit, running just three weeks, is presented by the Petaluma Museum Association and Petaluma Historical Library and Museum.

On display are a variety of photographs, yearbooks marking the decades, and a collection of objects from antique diplomas and school patches to cafeteria menus and a Trojan letterman sweater.

The exhibit follows Petaluma High School from its D Street location through it’s various incarnations. In 1895, 28 years after its foundation, the student body moved into a building on Keller Street, designed by architect Brainerd Jones and since demolished to make room for the Philip Sweed Elementary School. The school moved again in 1935 to its current location on Fair Street. Numerous renovations and expansions have taken place over the years since.

The museum show gives a brief but fascinating overview of the changes that the school has scene, and includes faces and stories of a handful of interesting former students and teachers at PHS.