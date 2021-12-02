New ‘Outlander’ book takes the No. 1 spot in Petaluma

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Nov. 22-Nov. 28, 2021

It’s somewhat hard to believe, but the very first book in Diana Gabaldon’s bestselling “Outlander” series hit bookstores exactly 30 years ago. The “Outlander” books – about a WWII-era nurse who finds herself time-travelling to Scotland in the 1700s – have sold over 25 million copies over the last three decades. In addition to inspiring the steamy, and very popular Starz television series, the first book has produced eight additional sequels, the latest of which, the just-released “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone,” debuts as this week’s No. 1 bestselling book in Petaluma.

In this one, Claire and Jamie are reunited in America, in the North Carolina backcountry, where the War for Independence is about have a life-changing impact on their family. Gabaldon, who lives in Arizona and who has also written an ancillary series of Lord John Gray, has promised to conclude the “Outlander” series with its tenth and final installment. Given that it’s been seven years since the last one, 2014’s “Written in My Own Heart’s Blood,” it would seem the end is still a long way away for what is easily one of the most addictive and popular historical-fantasy series of all time.

Speaking of which, Frank Herbert’s “Dune,” another enduring genre classic, is in the No. 2 spot after dropping to No. 7 last week, while last week’s No. 3, Nikole Hannah-Jones’ nonfiction “The 1619 Project,” remains in the third place spot for the second time in a row.

Here is the complete Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone,’ by Diana Gabaldon – The ninth installment of the popular “Outlander” series finds Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall in America during the start of the Revolutionary War.

2. ‘Dune,’ by Frank Herbert – Considered one of the greatest science fiction epics of all time, it’s the sweeping story of a prince and a planet has lots of really weird stuff, from heart-plugs and sand worms to space-traveling spice and some truly twisted politics. It’s wonderfully weird.

3. ‘The 1619 Project,’ by Nikole Hannah-Jones & New York Times Magazine – A powerful expansion, by New York Times Magazine journalist Hannah-Jones, of the magazine’s exhaustive 2019 exploration of institutional American racism, from the arrival of the first Black enslaved person to the present.

4. ‘Braiding Sweetgrass,’ by Robin Kimmerer – A rich and lyrical nonfiction exploration of indigenous wisdom and the scientific look at what plants are able to teach us.

5. ‘Cloud Cuckoo Land,’ by Anthony Doerr – An ancient Greek manuscript inspires and incites over the course of thousands of years, from ancient cities to future space ships.

6. ‘The Best of Me,’ by David Sedaris – The notorious author of “The Santaland Diaries” and countless other collections of autobiographical hilarity release a collection of his best pieces of writing – though you may never have read them.

7. ‘Tidelog Northern California 2022,’ by Pacific Publishers – The perfect stocking stuffer for anyone who wants to know when the tide is high or low around this part of the world.

8. ‘Circe,’ by Madeline Miller – The notorious animal-transforming sorceress from “The Odyssey” tells her own story, and guess what? It’s not the same story told by the piggish men she encountered.

9. ‘The Searcher,’ by Tana French – A detective from Chicago relocated to a small town in Ireland, only to become involved in solving the disappearance of a young man’s missing brother.

10. ‘Oh William!’ by Elizabeth Strout - From the Pulitzer-winning novelist who gave us “My Name Lucy Barton,” a third book about real-life academic Lucy Barton explores her tricky semi-friendship with her ex-husband William.

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot,’ by Jeff Kinney – The 16th entry in this beloved series sees Greg go out for sports, pretty much prove he’s not good at any of them, and then end up on the school’s worst basketball team.

2. ‘Friends: Friends Forever,’ by Shannon Hale and LeUyen Pham – The third book in this series of graphic novels with “friends” in their titles, this one is about learning to love yourself, which is easier to say than to do when you are a kid.

3. ‘The Beatryce Prophecy,’ by Kate DiCamillo – The Newbery winning author Kate DiCamillo teams with Caldecott medalist Sophie Blackall for a fantastical story set in a world where females are not permitted to read and a goat named Answellica becomes the proctor of a girl named Beatryce.

4. ‘Nathan Hale's Hazardous Tales: Cold War Correspondent,’ by Nathan Hale – A daring tale of a journalist during the Korean War.

5. ‘The Firekeeper's Daughter,’ by Angeline Boulley – A suspenseful thriller, narrated by an Ojibwe teen attempting to solve a deadly crime while sorting out her plans for the future, playing hockey with friends, and negotiating the politics of family.

6. ‘Circle Under Berry,’ by Carter Higgins – A delightful picture book for toddlers and anyone else who enjoys brightly colored shapes presented in entertainingly whimsical ways.

7. ‘One of Us Is Lying,’ by Karen McManus – Five students are sentenced to detention. One of them dies. Who did it?

8. ‘Escargot,’ by Dashka Slater – A sweetly odd, cheerfully-illustrated story of a French snail leading the reader on a race to the salad at the end of the book.

9. ‘They Both Die at the End,’ by Adam Silveira – An inventive YA novel about a future in which Deckers (people who have just one day left to live) are informed of their impending deaths by the ominous Death-Cast corporation, after which lonesome Deckers are paired up for their final day through the smart phone app Last Friend.

10. ‘City of Dragons: The Awakening Storm,’ by Jaimal Yogis – A new graphic novel about a teenager and her friends protecting a dragon egg in modern day Hong Kong.

Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Book.