New short film highlights Petaluman’s writing, acting

After five years in New York, actor Devon Diffenderfer had a problem.

A still young but seasoned artist with nearly twenty years of stage experience and a degree from one of the best acting schools in the country, he couldn’t find good management for his career. One day it hit him — he needed a calling card, a short film that showcased his acting talent.

And because the Petaluma native would have to write the script himself, the film could also show his writing skills. The result is “Love You Tyler,” a comedy now available for viewing on Omeleto, a platform for independent short films.

Luke (Diffenderfer) and Tyler (Ryan Pater) are roommates. One night, Tyler is leaving for a weekend camping trip, but first Luke has something important to say. When the conversation takes an unexpected turn, Luke starts talking about his new girlfriend, whose name is also Tyler. From there, things proceed to get, well, awkward.

According to Omeleto, the film’s “exceedingly clever writing and performances do a brilliant job of setting up and then confounding narrative expectations, creating a dizzying, farcical back-and-forth that explores the subtext of male friendships and the slippery, elusive nature of both truth and desire … its shifts in story and character are handled with a sure-handed lightness of touch that’s always engaging. But don’t mistake its quicksilver agility for a lack of sophistication — the film rewards multiple viewings.”

Not bad for nine minutes.

Diffenderfer started performing as a child. He got the acting bug when he saw his twin sister Taylor perform in Cinnabar Theater’s Young Rep production of “The Mikado.” After attending a summer camp at Cinnabar when he was nine, he auditioned for a show by singing “Happy Birthday.” The song was cut off before he finished, which upset him so much that he gave up acting for good — at least until his mother bribed him to try again.

He soon became a busy performer at Cinnabar.

With his natural feel for playing old age, 12-year-old Diffenderfer played the mayor in the children’s play “The Tailor of Gloucester” for the Young Rep. The following year, in a reprise of the same play, he played the old tailor.

After four years in the Artquest acting program at Santa Rosa High School, Diffenderfer enrolled in the drama program at North Carolina University School of the Arts in Winston-Salem, graduating with a bachelor of fine arts degree in 2013.

Considered one of the nation’s top five BFA programs for actors, NCUSA launches hundreds of ambitious graduates off to New York City every year, each seeking to make a living in the arts. In Diffenderfer’s case, this turned out to be a blessing, for the friends he made in school and kept in New York have turned out to be his collaborators today. These include the film’s co-director, Ari Itkin, Diffenderfer’s co-star, Pater, the mixer, Allistair Johnson and the music creator, Andrew Wells Ryder.

“The school has a good program and a strong alumni base,” Diffenderfer said. The one thing it didn’t teach him — how to survive as an entrepreneur — he has spent the past seven years learning on his own. After his years in New York working off-off-Broadway and developing projects with friends, he relocated to Los Angeles with a plan to finally achieve good representation. The plan? He would produce a short film to demonstrate not only his acting ability but also his writing talent.

“I realized, why should I sit by the phone waiting for an audition?” Diffenderfer said. “I can write a role for myself, and maybe end up with something to show. Shorts can be made cheaply,” he adds.

Using only one set, an apartment, and only two actors, one of whom was himself, Diffenderfer made “Love You Tyler” on as low a budget as possible. Nonetheless, he nearly went broke making the film, especially when he started paying all the submission fees and travel expenses for film festivals.

The film was shot in Brooklyn in December 2018. The set was a friend’s apartment. Editing was done by Gideon De Villiers, and production was completed in February 2019.

The next challenge was getting the film seen.

Diffenderfer managed to get it into nearly a dozen film festivals, several of which were “Oscar-qualified,” meaning they feed into Oscar’s annual Best Shorts contest. This year, the film was shown in festivals in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and other U.S. cities, as well as festivals in Bogota and Cartagena, Colombia.

Thanks to the festival showings, “Love You Tyler” is now available for viewing on Omeleto, an online showcase for short films that only accepts work that has been shown at festivals.

The film was posted on Omeleto on Oct. 14. After only two weeks, it had been viewed 32,000 times, with several hundred comments, mostly positive.

“It has been exciting for me,” he said. “One girl thought I was cute.”

As for how long Omeleto will showcase his film before burying it in the archives, Diffenderfer says it depends on metrics such as number of views and the nature of the comments received. Another platform for shorts, Film Shortage, on Vimeo, will be posting the film in the near future. Diffenderfer urges those who enjoy his film to post their “like.“ He also encourages viewers to follow him on Instagram, where his moniker is “diffyderf.”

“I feel lucky and honored that I have been able to achieve this much,” he said.

Meanwhile, he is living in Petaluma, earning an online living part-time through substitute teaching, and working on scripts. Once the plague ends, he will return to Los Angeles armed with his calling card, bent on finding an agent, and determined to keep chasing the dream.

“I have a passion for directing my own stuff, but not that of others,” Diffenderfer said. “Acting in film and TV is my number one priority. As for writing, I think an actor now needs to be able to write.”

Not that the writing field is less crowded than that of acting.

“With so many avenues for new content opening now, everyone is writing,” he said. “You can get bogged down and distracted by the mountain of competition. But if you have an idea that people like, you have a chance.”

He is currently completing the script for another short film. He is also completing a pilot for a TV show.

“The Covid won’t last forever,” Diffenderfer notes. “I want to have a script and the pilot ready.”