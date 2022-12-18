Next week in Community: Holiday Offerings

Coming up next week in the Community/Arts & Entertainment section of the Argus Courier, hitting stands and front porches/driveways on Friday, Dec. 23, is our special annual holiday edition, designed to warm hearts and bring smiles through the Christmas weekend. Specific stories and articles will begin posting on line Wednesday. Here are some of the items we are working on to help make your holiday weekend merry and bright.

HOLIDAY FICTION: About six years ago, we began a new tradition of sharing an original holiday fiction story in the Community pages of the Argus-Courier, and that tradition continues this year with David Templeton’s “Santastic Voyage,” a delightfully weird and funny tale with plenty of wacky wordplay and an amazing full-color illustration by Petaluma’s Gio Benedetti.

FIRST PERSON DOUBLE DOSE - For many, the holidays are about reaching out and connecting with others, and one way to do that is through hearing the stories people tell about their lives. Next week, we bring a special edition of our occasional series “First Person,” with pieces about a beloved Christmas gift from an influential relative, and another about ushering at “The Nutcracker” and an unexpected moment of humanity that comes during an especially hard day.

CULTURE JUNKIE: Over the last few years, a certain holiday game called “Whamageddon” has taken the world by storm. In next week’s Culture Junkie column, we bring you the short history and surprising details behind this game, plus some tangential explorations of similar head games you may already be playing.

