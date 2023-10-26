Nobel winner published by company owned by former Petaluman Ashley Nelson Levy

In early October, when the Nobel Prize winners were announced for 2023, you would have to have been very sharp to recognize the Petaluma connection to this year’s winner for Literature ‒ Norway’s prolific author, playwright and poet Jon Fosse. It turns out that much of Fosse’s work ‒ translated from his native Norwegian Nynorsk ‒ is known to the English-speaking readers of North America because of Berkeley’s award-winning Transit Books.

And as it so happens, the co-owner of Transit Books is Ashley Nelson Levy, who not only grew up in Petaluma, but also served as an intern for two summers with the Petaluma Argus-Courier.

“I went to St. Vincent's for both elementary and high school,” said Levy. “I interned at the Argus my first two summers in college, in 2004 and 2005.” Fresh out of high school, eager to make her voice known as a writer, she called the front desk of Argus-Courier, identified herself as a journalism major from Petaluma, and asked for an opportunity to learn the ropes by writing for her hometown paper. “After an interview with editor Chris Samson, they agreed to take me on,” she said. “Working there was so formative for me. I was 18 years old and expecting to shadow reporters while I helped with administrative tasks, but after some training I was given a notepad and put primarily on the Community events beat, writing for the news section as well, once or twice.”

For two consecutive summers, she wrote about local folk music and summer education programs. She did profiles on local residents, covered some French firefighters training in Sonoma County and told the story of youngsters raising money for COTS.

“I learned so much during that time and am forever grateful to Chris for taking me on,” she said.

Levy and her husband Adam founded Transit Books in 2015, launching the nonprofit publishing effort with a goal of bringing world-class translations of great writing across borders and into the lives of readers. The company has published several of Fosse’s works, including “A New Name,” the final volume in the author’s acclaimed three-volume series “Septology,” a 2022 finalist for the National Book Award, along with other prizes. On October 31, Transit Books will publish the full “Septology” series, in paperback, along with Fosse’s latest work, the supernatural novel “A Shining.”

Of Fosse’s work and his recognition by the Nobel judges, Adam Levy said, “We are thrilled for Jon. This is an incredible recognition of his body of work. We were admirers of his writing before we saw those first few pages of what would become his ‘Septology,’ and have been proud to champion his work here in North America ever since. There’s an ineffable, almost religious quality to the experience of reading Fosse’s writing, which can seem simple on the surface, but holds a remarkable power.”

Both Ashley and Adam will be attending the Nobel ceremony in Stockholm in December.

“We just came back from the Frankfurt Book Fair, the largest annual rights fair that we attend every year for acquisitions for our international list, and Fosse's face was everywhere,” Ashley Levy said.

It is worth noting that the former Petaluman is an author herself.

“In 2021, I published a novel with Farrar, Straus, and Giroux called ‘Immediate Family,’ that actually takes place in Petaluma. The Argus gave it a nice mention the week it came out. The Argus holds a special place in my heart.”