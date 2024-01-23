Nominations for 2024 Good Egg award now open

Do you know someone who helps us all remember Petaluma’s heritage and how proud we are of Petaluma and its inhabitants? Each year, the annual Good Egg award goes to someone who has done just that. Started 41 years ago, in 1983, to honor those who contribute to the positive promotion of the city of Petaluma, the Good Egg is introduced each year at the opening ceremony of Butter & Egg Days, a week before the parade. The Good Egg presentation will take place this year on Saturday, April 13, at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum.

The Good Egg also rides in the Butter & Egg Days Parade on Saturday, April 20.

Selection of a recipient for this honor is made each year from nominations submitted by local residents. Each nomination should identify how the Good Egg is a role model for promoting Petaluma in the community and beyond, how they help foster community spirit, stimulate local prosperity and promote pride in Petaluma.

To nominate a Good Egg, please complete the nomination form at butterandeggdays.com. All applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23.

PAST GOOD EGGS

1983: Adair Lara – Author of “A History of Petaluma, A River Town”

1984: Bill Soberanes – Argus-Courier columnist, Wrist Wrestler

1985: Skip Sommer – Historic Great Petaluma Mill Developer

1986: Ron Walters – KTOB radio personality, performer

1987: Debi Riddle – preservationist, Heritage Homes President

1988: Linda Buffo – longtime Butter and Egg Days Steering Committee Chair

1989: Bill Rhodes – River Festival founder

1990: Bob McLaughlin – longtime Petaluma River advocate

1991: Ed Fratini – local historian and archivist

1992: Ed Mannion – Argus Courier columnist, Petaluma historian and collector (awarded posthumously)

1993: Terri Hohener – founder Miss Petaluma Ambassador Program

1994: Marcie Becker – volunteer, Petaluma tourism activist and promoter

1995: Pennylee Christensen and Karen Nau – Petaluma River Festival and Adobe Fiesta Organizers

1996: Mike Gerke – downtown businessman, community volunteer

1997: Ross Parkerson – preservationist, noted artist of local historic architecture

1998: Alice Forsyth – long time event coordinator and co-founder Butter and Egg Days

1999: M. Patricia Hilligoss – Mayor 1987-1998, Citizen of the year 1978

2000: Kathleen Schmelz – promoter of local history, tireless volunteer, museum docent

2001: Izzie Barlas – poultry industry leader, WWII Veteran, Community Ambassador

2002: Fred Schram – President of Heritage Homes of Petaluma and docent for Petaluma Adobe

2003: Susan Warren Villa – Petaluma Museum Association president

2004: Katie Watts – Argus Courier columnist

2005: Bill Hammerman – Petalumans of Yesteryear founder

2006: Lucy Kortum – Local advocate and historian

2007: Katherine Rinehart – local historian and author

2008: Don Bennett – Petaluma promoter, author, and activist

2009: Kathy Fries –Coordinator Petaluma Historical Museum & LP History Day chair

2010: Harlan Osborne – Argus Courier writer and columnist

2011: Christopher Stevick – Promoter of the trestle restoration project

2012: John FitzGerald – Dedicated river advocate and historian

2013: John and Joetta Furrer – Salute to American Graffiti

2014: John Crowley – Aqus Community

2015: Steve Kemmerle—Petaluma Veterans Day Parade coordinator

2016: Lyndi Brown – Petaluma Tourism Promoter

2017: John Maher – Petaluma Pete

2018: Tom Gaffey – Phoenix Theater, teen advocate

2019: Scott Hess and John Sheehy – Authors, “A River Winding Home”

2020-22: Tom and Linda Corbett – Community volunteer and supporter

2023: Mitch and Barbara Lind – Lind Marine