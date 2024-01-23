Nominations for 2024 Good Egg award now open
Do you know someone who helps us all remember Petaluma’s heritage and how proud we are of Petaluma and its inhabitants? Each year, the annual Good Egg award goes to someone who has done just that. Started 41 years ago, in 1983, to honor those who contribute to the positive promotion of the city of Petaluma, the Good Egg is introduced each year at the opening ceremony of Butter & Egg Days, a week before the parade. The Good Egg presentation will take place this year on Saturday, April 13, at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum.
The Good Egg also rides in the Butter & Egg Days Parade on Saturday, April 20.
Selection of a recipient for this honor is made each year from nominations submitted by local residents. Each nomination should identify how the Good Egg is a role model for promoting Petaluma in the community and beyond, how they help foster community spirit, stimulate local prosperity and promote pride in Petaluma.
To nominate a Good Egg, please complete the nomination form at butterandeggdays.com. All applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23.
PAST GOOD EGGS
1983: Adair Lara – Author of “A History of Petaluma, A River Town”
1984: Bill Soberanes – Argus-Courier columnist, Wrist Wrestler
1985: Skip Sommer – Historic Great Petaluma Mill Developer
1986: Ron Walters – KTOB radio personality, performer
1987: Debi Riddle – preservationist, Heritage Homes President
1988: Linda Buffo – longtime Butter and Egg Days Steering Committee Chair
1989: Bill Rhodes – River Festival founder
1990: Bob McLaughlin – longtime Petaluma River advocate
1991: Ed Fratini – local historian and archivist
1992: Ed Mannion – Argus Courier columnist, Petaluma historian and collector (awarded posthumously)
1993: Terri Hohener – founder Miss Petaluma Ambassador Program
1994: Marcie Becker – volunteer, Petaluma tourism activist and promoter
1995: Pennylee Christensen and Karen Nau – Petaluma River Festival and Adobe Fiesta Organizers
1996: Mike Gerke – downtown businessman, community volunteer
1997: Ross Parkerson – preservationist, noted artist of local historic architecture
1998: Alice Forsyth – long time event coordinator and co-founder Butter and Egg Days
1999: M. Patricia Hilligoss – Mayor 1987-1998, Citizen of the year 1978
2000: Kathleen Schmelz – promoter of local history, tireless volunteer, museum docent
2001: Izzie Barlas – poultry industry leader, WWII Veteran, Community Ambassador
2002: Fred Schram – President of Heritage Homes of Petaluma and docent for Petaluma Adobe
2003: Susan Warren Villa – Petaluma Museum Association president
2004: Katie Watts – Argus Courier columnist
2005: Bill Hammerman – Petalumans of Yesteryear founder
2006: Lucy Kortum – Local advocate and historian
2007: Katherine Rinehart – local historian and author
2008: Don Bennett – Petaluma promoter, author, and activist
2009: Kathy Fries –Coordinator Petaluma Historical Museum & LP History Day chair
2010: Harlan Osborne – Argus Courier writer and columnist
2011: Christopher Stevick – Promoter of the trestle restoration project
2012: John FitzGerald – Dedicated river advocate and historian
2013: John and Joetta Furrer – Salute to American Graffiti
2014: John Crowley – Aqus Community
2015: Steve Kemmerle—Petaluma Veterans Day Parade coordinator
2016: Lyndi Brown – Petaluma Tourism Promoter
2017: John Maher – Petaluma Pete
2018: Tom Gaffey – Phoenix Theater, teen advocate
2019: Scott Hess and John Sheehy – Authors, “A River Winding Home”
2020-22: Tom and Linda Corbett – Community volunteer and supporter
2023: Mitch and Barbara Lind – Lind Marine
