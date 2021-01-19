Non-alcoholic options to get through “Dryanuary” in Petaluma

Plenty of Petalumans are hanging up their pint glasses and snifters for a healthier, drier January. “Dryanuary,” a full 31 days without alcohol, originated in the United Kingdom but also appeals to many Americans after the decadent holiday season. For some sobering top picks, these local and locally found craft beverages may get you through to February.

Local favorite Lagunitas Brewing Company offers two crafted beverages for the non-drinking crowd: Lagunitas IPNA non-alcoholic (“NA”) malt beverage makes the list for high hop flavor, without the cloying sweetness of many alcohol-free malt beverages. IPNA has a crisp finish and tastes the most “beer like” with traditional American hops. Like many NAs, it lacks the lingering, pleasant bitterness of a traditional IPA, but poured into a beer glass, this is a good replica for those times when you feel the 5 o’clock craving. The bottle also serves as camouflage to blend in with beer-drinking company, with all but the red cap looking just like most of Lagunitas’ real beers. Available at Petaluma Market, Lagunitas Brewing Company and, occasionally, at Grocery Outlet.

Lagunitas also makes dry drinking easier with Lagunitas HOP, a hoppy, refreshing clear malt soda brewed with dried hops, brewer’s nutritional yeast, natural flavors, with carbonated water added. With no sugar and no calories, this is a flavorful option for those craving a grassy, hop beverage. It tastes more like a spritzer with floral, tart notes than a caramelly beer, but served cold, it can hit the spot. (Even after January, HOP is a great way to alternate between drinking beer and drinking water to cut calories). It’s available at Lagunitas Brewing Company, Wilibee’s and Charley’s.

If I close my eyes and pour it into a big beer glass, Barrel Brothers (Windsor)’s State-Sponsored Juicing non-alcoholic New England style IPA provides so much juicy haziness that I only slightly miss beer. This one also makes the list of favorite beer replacements. Using an abundance of Simcoe, Mosaic, Azacca and Sabro hops in the boil helps pack this can with all the grapefruit, pineapple and herby weight of a regular NEIPA. The moniker NANEIPA (Non-Alcoholic New England IPA) may never catch on, but this “near beer” has the creamy body, fresh hop flavors, and slightly bitter finish I expect from a lower alcohol NEIPA. Like most NAs, there is some metallic sweetness that usually replaces the alcohol notes in the finish, but the piney-citrus aromas will take you back to the juicy days of December. Available in four packs of 16-ounce cans at Wilibee’s.

Petaluma Market and Wilibee’s also carry Athletic Brewing Company (Stratford, Connecticut) 12-ounce cans of golden ale, pale ale and IPA in six packs. Also try Athletic’s All Out Stout for a chocolate malt shift from the usual hoppy craft NAs. This coffee-hued beverage showcases bold, roasted malt flavor with a nice cocoa finish. At about 70 calories per can, All Out Stout is another to add to the shelf to lighten up a beer-heavy load.

BevMo offers a number of German near-beer imports, including Weihenstephaner, Erdinger, Penn’s, Becks and Bitburger Drive non-alcoholic malt beverages. The highlight of the class is probably Clausthaler Dry Hopped non-alcoholic brew in the cans or bottles. It’s also available at Bottle Barn, Santa Rosa.

A few pioneer craft brewers are specializing exclusively in the NA beer model, including Wellbeing Brewing (Maryland Heights, Missouri) and Bravus Brewing (Newport Beach, California). Test them out at BevMo Petaluma or Bottle Barn, Santa Rosa. Bravus Brewing will also ship to your door from bravus.com.

If cocktails were your pre-January choice, check out Pearl (500 1st St.) for tastefully dry mixology for your to-go brunch, including cold brew coffee drinks like the Cold Fashioned with coffee, muddled cherry and orange bitters; or the Black Julep served over ice with espresso, muddled mint and honey. Also give Pearl’s house ginger ale or beet turmeric tonic a try.

Scandinavian-inspired Stockhome (220 Western Ave.) offers a diverse fruit seltzer and lemonade menu. When restaurants were open for dining, this was one of the best options for outdoor brunch virgin mimosas and Swedish sodas.

While shelter in place persists, swing by Wilibee’s to pick up distilled non-alcoholic spirits for mixing at home, including gin and bourbon substitutes. The UK-based Seedlip Grove 42 Citrus is a clear spirit that has gin-like notes of pine forests, juniper and lime. Seedlip is also a great alternative for those giving up sugar as it is entirely free of sweeteners and artificial flavors. Paired with local bitters like Bitter Girl’s Batch One or Floraluna’s citrus basil bitters, a touch of fresh lime, and tonic or seltzer, Seedlip makes an impressively refreshing mocktail that tastes like spring during the heart of a dry winter.