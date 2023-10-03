A Brief Explanation of Weird : With the Weird Book of the Week, we don’t mean “weird” as in Al Yankovic, but “weird” as in the Old English “wyrd,” meaning fate, or as in Weird Tales, the pioneering genre magazine that set the tone for what we today call Weird Fiction. The Weird Book of the Week is selected by the staff of Petaluma’s Word Horde Emporium of the Weird and Fantastic.

When medical debt and a family tragedy uproot Mario’s life, he reluctantly starts working for a Mexican drug cartel in order to make quick cash and somehow salvage his marriage. But while this Shirley Jackson and Bram Stoker Award-winning novel begins as something that could have been ripped from today’s headlines or a narcocorrido hit, "The Devil Takes You Home“ (2022, Mulholland Books) soon takes a series of turns for the weird. Barrio Noir gives way to an unforgettable cross-border odyssey blending crime, horror (both visceral and cosmic), and magic realism. Iglesias’ hallucinogenic prose ranges from the poetic to the brutal, and the novel features memorable characters, a frenzied pace, and monsters, human and otherwise. ‒ Ross E. Lockhart

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Sept. 25 - Oct. 1, 2023

Three of this week’s top ten are political books.

Hutchinson’s “Enough” (No. 1) reminds me a little of Claude Rains in “Casablanca.” She’s “shocked! Shocked!” that shenanigans were taking place during the Trump administration. But then again, Slate calls it “the first real page-turner among the Trump administration memoirs.” So there’s that. The Richardson and Klein books ‒ “Democracy Awakening” (No. 2) and “Doppelganger” (No. 10) ‒ seem a lot more in keeping with what Petaluma generally reads. And they seem a lot more solutions-focused and analytical than the typical think-tank books.

Two of the top ten are recent movie releases, so they’re drawing readers curious about what they’re seeing (or planning to see) on screen. I think a lot of people are going to be disappointed with “A Haunting in Venice” (No. 5), not because it was a controversial book (due to the 13 year old murder victim), but because much of the book is taken up with characters monologuing about what a shame it is that we don’t lock up the mentally ill any more.

I love seeing Emily Wilson’s translation of Homer’s “The Iliad” (No. 6) on the list. She brought a lot of vibrancy and action to “The Odyssey,” and “The Iliad” has so many epic battles, personal scores and tragic deaths that will be a kick to read in her rendition.

Only three books have appeared on previous lists ‒ “Tom Lake” (No. 4), “Demon Copperhead” (No 7) and “Lessons in Chemistry” (No. 8).

They’re literary, but entertaining.

I think that may apply to “Days at the Morisaki Bookshop” (No. 9) as well. Bookstores are comfortable places, an intersection of local community and the larger world through the magic of a good story. I suspect Yagisawa delivers a good blend of the specific and the familiar, though the exoticism of the setting will likely be a draw for Western readers.

The kids books this week are all over the place. I think it’s interesting that it’s primarily books aimed at middle grade and younger readers, three of which are basically graphic novels, with only one aimed at teens (“Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods,” No. 3).

Fiction & Non-Fiction

1. ‘Enough,’ by Cassidy Hutchinson – An insider account from the former special assistant to President Donald Trump turned key witness in the January 6 congressional hearings.

2. ‘Democracy Awakening,’ by Heather Cox Richardson – From historian and author of the popular daily newsletter “Letters from an American” comes this engaging and accessible state-of-the-nation examination of a country teetering between democracy and autocracy.

3. ‘Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,’ by David Grann – Now a major motion picture by Martin Scorsese, this haunting true-life murder mystery examines a series of shocking murders in the 1920s and the newly-formed FBI’s role in investigating those crimes.

4. ‘Tom Lake,’ by Ann Patchett – In the midst of the pandemic, Lara Nelson, isolating with her family on a Michigan orchard, is persuaded to share the story of her long-ago romance with Peter Duke, a world-famous, recently-deceased actor she once had a fling with while a member of a summer stock theater company known as Tom Lake.

5. ‘Haunting in Venice,’ by Agatha Christie – The inspiration for Kenneth Branagh’s latest film, “A Haunting in Venice,” this Hercule Poirot mystery was originally published as ‘Hallowe’en Party,’ and remains one of Christie’s most controversial works.

6. ‘The Iliad,’ by Homer, translated by Emily Wilson – This follow-up to Wilson’s lively 2017 translation of ‘The Odyssey’ brings new life to the classic tale of ancient war and grief through well-paced action and plenty of pathos.

7. ‘Demon Copperhead,’ by Barbara Kingsolver – The Pulitzer-winning author returns with a novel inspired by Dickens’ “David Copperfield,” only set in the present day rural American south.

8. ‘Lessons in Chemistry,’ by Bonnie Garmus – A delightful novel about a brilliant chemist-turned-star of a 1960s television cooking show, and her efforts to outwit the sexist entertainment machine within which she has found herself.

9. ‘Days at the Morisaki Bookshop,’ by Satoshi Yagisawa, translated by Eric Ozawa – This international bestseller and hit Japanese movie tells the story of a woman who loses everything, but finds new friends, reconnects with family, and learns about love through helping run the family bookshop.