Non-profit CEO works to improve lives in developing countries

Petaluma resident runs non-profit, The Sonder Project, to provide basic needs in African countries.|
EMMA MOLLOY
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 20, 2023, 8:44PM
If You Go

What: Water is Her Right! A concert benefiting The Sonder Project, featuring The Fula Brothers.

When: Saturday, April 29, 7 p.m.

Where: The Polly Klaas Community Theater, 417 Western Ave.

Cost: General Admission $30, Front Row Seating $50

Info: For more information on The Sonder Project and the Water is Her Right! event, visit the website, Thesonderproject.org.

Chad Zibelman has always been interested in education and different cultures. He found his calling volunteering in the Peace Corps and working for a non-profit providing resources to countries in need. These experiences are what prepared him for his current position as CEO of The Sonder Project.

Employing a word coined by John Koenig in his “Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows,” The Sonder Project is a non-profit organization established to empower impoverished people and their communities through high-impact, sustainable development – drilling wells, building schools and increasing food security – largely in sub-Saharan Africa. Sonder is defined by Koenig as “The awareness that everyone has a story,” and “the realization that each random passerby is the main character of their own story, in which you are just an extra in the background.” The definition is paraphrased on the Sonder Project’s website as “the realization that each random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own.”

In other words, the Sonder Project recognizes the needs, humanity and significance of those who the rest of the world often barely notices. Through his altruistic work with the organization, Zibelman has expanded his own appreciation for varying cultures and the importance of community.

“For me, it's a real blessing to be able to do this work,” Zibelman said.

Through visiting different countries, he has encountered and been inspired by many different groups of people, many of them experiencing high levels of poverty yet still find joy and community within their culture.

“I just admire that so much,” he said. “It's a great honor to be able to support and continue to provide development for them, in a physical, infrastructure-based way.”

Originally from Philadelphia, Zibelman fell in love with California in college while working for a Yosemite summer camp, Sky Lake Yosemite. He studied secondary English education at Temple University in Philadelphia. Following college, he volunteered for the Peace Corps, which introduced him to international development. While volunteering in Namibia, in Southern Africa, Zibelman developed an interest in alternative and experiential education.

“The greatest way to learn is to experience something firsthand,” he said. “And I learned so much personally being in the Peace Corps, living in a rural African community.”

During his time in Namibia, now a committed volunteer English teacher, he became immersed in a specific culturally-rich community, a semi-nomadic tribe known as the Himba people. Zibelman says his students would often ask him, “What’s your culture?”

“I learned so much about myself, and it really made me question my own culture growing up as a Jewish American,” he said. “That experience was powerful.”

Once back in the U.S. both Zibelman and his wife made the move to San Rafael in 2011 and had their first daughter in 2013. The couple yearned for a deeper sense of community, which they found in Petaluma, where they have lived since 2014.

After his time volunteering in the Peace Corps, Zibelman worked for BuildOn, an international nonprofit that builds schools in a number of countries. He worked for them for eight years, ultimately directing the international trips program. BuildOn takes groups of volunteers to live in developing countries, where they help build schools in communities without them. During one trip he directed to Burkina Faso, in West Africa, Zibelman made strong connections with the community there.

Eventually, the organization recognized the need to expand its outreach, and in 2015, The Sonder Project was developed, establishing its first field office in Burkina Faso in 2017. Zibelman joined as the Chief Executive Officer in 2018, as the organization needed someone with international experience. With his history of working in different countries and an established connection to Burkina Faso, he was the perfect fit. In 2020, The Sonder Project expanded to Malawi, a landlocked country often referred to as the “Warm Heart of Africa.”

Sonder focuses on an array of critical needs in these countries, specifically food and water.

“If you were thinking of Abraham Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs, of course, food and water first in line,” Zibelman said. “So we work with communities to meet those needs, then we also focus on education. We've drilled a total of 44 successful wells in Burkina Faso and Malawi, constructed 15 school blocks, and we currently sponsor over 200 students.”

Communities are chosen based on the Human Development Index, which evaluates levels of lifestyle such as education, health and life expectancy. The organization drills wells, distributes water filters to individual households and is focused on increasing access to clean water in needed areas. Sonder has staff working in each of these countries, often traveling by motorcycle through rough terrain to identify needs and provide resources.

“We also have a food security project,” Zibelman said. “We have an 11-plus-acre farm in Burkina Faso that's run on solar irrigation.” This provides a year-round water source to a community to grow food. “In all the communities we work with, the people are subsistence farmers — they’re relying on the land to survive. They're living in communities impacted by climate change and have less reliable water sources.”

Providing solar irrigation and drilling boreholes in the ground brings water up year-round, creating new opportunities.

“Once you have your basic needs met, education becomes the ladder of opportunity. Without water and food, you can't ever climb that ladder,” Zibelman said.

Sonder continues to partner with BuildOn to build schools, whether addressing a need for entire schools or for additional classrooms and latrines. Through such efforts, the organization acts on its mission to improve educational environments in these areas.

The needs are often great, and Sonder continually expands to address additional issues. They sponsor students – particularly secondary school students – by providing necessary educational resources. Since only primary school is compulsory in these countries, the secondary level students often struggle without such resources, despite their level of educational aptitude. Adjacently, the Sonder Project provides menstrual products to those in need, and offers education around reproductive health. Zibelman hopes to further develop these programs and provide more support for youth with services such as career development.

Of course, none of this is possible without water.

“The reality for so many of the communities we're partnered with is there's just not access to clean, reliable water on a regular basis,” Zibelman said. “That burden falls heaviest on the women in the community, because culturally it’s the expectation that they go and collect water.”

Women often walk long distances for water that isn’t clean, is difficult to reach and dries up eventually, requiring them to search for new locations. Zibelman describes a woman named Margaret, who had raised five children, providing them water and resources. As an adult, Margaret’s son died from complications with Anemia. His six children came to live with her and her husband, who are now in their 60s. The burden of collecting water and providing for such the family is even more difficult at their age. Margaret would experience pain all over her body from collecting water during the dry season and would sleep at the well to limit competition for resources with the other women.

“Again, this is for water that was unclean and would make them sick on a regular basis,” Zibelman said. “This is just reality for Margaret and for so many of the women in the communities we meet.”

Another woman, Makilina, shared a story about becoming terribly sick from the water and needing to be hospitalized, transported via a broken-down pedal bike before reaching access to a motorcycle.

“It’s really just an undignified way of living and can be incredibly disempowering and oppressive,” he said. “Water is such a basic fundamental right which we so easily take for granted.”

To raise awareness and funds to address such issues, the Sonder Project is hosting a fundraiser titled “Water is Her Right!” on Saturday, April 29 at the Polly Klaas Community Theater. The event, featuring live West African-fusion music by the Fula Brothers, is an effort to support the construction of a new deep-water well along with the organization’s other continuous efforts.

100% of the funds raised at the event will go towards The Sonder Project’s clean water programs. If they reach their fundraising goal, the project will dedicate the well to the people of Petaluma.

Zibelman adds that he and his wife love raising their two daughters in Petaluma, and have become very involved with the community. His wife has run the Luma Center, an acupuncture and wellness facility in Petaluma, since 2016, and he hopes to further expand The Sonder Project in the area to expand community engagement.

“Africa has given me so much, in my experience,” he said. “It's a blessing to be able to kind of live my life to give back to that.”

Emma Molloy is an intern for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.

