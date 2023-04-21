Info : For more information on The Sonder Project and the Water is Her Right! event, visit the website, Thesonderproject.org .

Chad Zibelman has always been interested in education and different cultures. He found his calling volunteering in the Peace Corps and working for a non-profit providing resources to countries in need. These experiences are what prepared him for his current position as CEO of The Sonder Project.

Employing a word coined by John Koenig in his “Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows,” The Sonder Project is a non-profit organization established to empower impoverished people and their communities through high-impact, sustainable development – drilling wells, building schools and increasing food security – largely in sub-Saharan Africa. Sonder is defined by Koenig as “The awareness that everyone has a story,” and “the realization that each random passerby is the main character of their own story, in which you are just an extra in the background.” The definition is paraphrased on the Sonder Project’s website as “the realization that each random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own.”

In other words, the Sonder Project recognizes the needs, humanity and significance of those who the rest of the world often barely notices. Through his altruistic work with the organization, Zibelman has expanded his own appreciation for varying cultures and the importance of community.

“For me, it's a real blessing to be able to do this work,” Zibelman said.

Through visiting different countries, he has encountered and been inspired by many different groups of people, many of them experiencing high levels of poverty yet still find joy and community within their culture.

“I just admire that so much,” he said. “It's a great honor to be able to support and continue to provide development for them, in a physical, infrastructure-based way.”

Originally from Philadelphia, Zibelman fell in love with California in college while working for a Yosemite summer camp, Sky Lake Yosemite. He studied secondary English education at Temple University in Philadelphia. Following college, he volunteered for the Peace Corps, which introduced him to international development. While volunteering in Namibia, in Southern Africa, Zibelman developed an interest in alternative and experiential education.

“The greatest way to learn is to experience something firsthand,” he said. “And I learned so much personally being in the Peace Corps, living in a rural African community.”

During his time in Namibia, now a committed volunteer English teacher, he became immersed in a specific culturally-rich community, a semi-nomadic tribe known as the Himba people. Zibelman says his students would often ask him, “What’s your culture?”

“I learned so much about myself, and it really made me question my own culture growing up as a Jewish American,” he said. “That experience was powerful.”

Once back in the U.S. both Zibelman and his wife made the move to San Rafael in 2011 and had their first daughter in 2013. The couple yearned for a deeper sense of community, which they found in Petaluma, where they have lived since 2014.

After his time volunteering in the Peace Corps, Zibelman worked for BuildOn, an international nonprofit that builds schools in a number of countries. He worked for them for eight years, ultimately directing the international trips program. BuildOn takes groups of volunteers to live in developing countries, where they help build schools in communities without them. During one trip he directed to Burkina Faso, in West Africa, Zibelman made strong connections with the community there.

Eventually, the organization recognized the need to expand its outreach, and in 2015, The Sonder Project was developed, establishing its first field office in Burkina Faso in 2017. Zibelman joined as the Chief Executive Officer in 2018, as the organization needed someone with international experience. With his history of working in different countries and an established connection to Burkina Faso, he was the perfect fit. In 2020, The Sonder Project expanded to Malawi, a landlocked country often referred to as the “Warm Heart of Africa.”

Sonder focuses on an array of critical needs in these countries, specifically food and water.

“If you were thinking of Abraham Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs, of course, food and water first in line,” Zibelman said. “So we work with communities to meet those needs, then we also focus on education. We've drilled a total of 44 successful wells in Burkina Faso and Malawi, constructed 15 school blocks, and we currently sponsor over 200 students.”

Communities are chosen based on the Human Development Index, which evaluates levels of lifestyle such as education, health and life expectancy. The organization drills wells, distributes water filters to individual households and is focused on increasing access to clean water in needed areas. Sonder has staff working in each of these countries, often traveling by motorcycle through rough terrain to identify needs and provide resources.