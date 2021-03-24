Nonfiction ‘Braiding Sweetgrass’ beats out bestselling fantasies

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of March 15-March 21, 2021

“Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants.”

Ethnobotanist-author Robin Kimmerer’s “Braiding Sweetgrass (No. 1 on this week’s Fiction & Nonfiction list, having skipped a week after placing No. 9 in the week of March 4) has been having a very good run in Petaluma, but this marks its first time in the top spot on the local fiction and nonfiction bestsellers list. The book is part memoir, part botanical exploration of Native America traditions and the ways they sometime clash and/or inform with Western scientific notions of nature. Ceremonially divided in to sections titled "Planting," "Tending," "Braiding," "Picking," and "Burning," this fascinating deep-dive into the botanical and spiritual significance of native sweetgrass (along with algae, goldenrod, pecans and squash) has been described by the author as “an invitation to celebrate the gifts of the earth.” Based on its popularity in Petaluma, “Braiding Sweetgrass” appears to be an invitation that plenty of local have been accepting.

For what it’s worth, Kimmerer’s bestseller is the one-and-only nonfiction title on this week’s Petaluma Top 10 books list. Perched high atop a mountain of new and older novels – and, in one case, a collection of short, sweet Dungeons and Dragons campaigns – “Braiding Sweetgrass” can’t erase the obvious reality that Petaluma readers, at this particular moment, are still very much interested in fictional epics and all forms of fantasy. Among the more grounded titles is “The Dunnes of Brittas,’ by Kevin Akers, whose family story of emigrating from Ireland to Petaluma is the basis of the sprawling novel. With possible exception of Casey McQuiston’s rom-com “Red, White and Navy Blue,” the remainder of the Top 10 are out-and out fantasies, from Stephen King’s “Later” (No.3), about a boy he can converse with the dead, to “Mr. Penumbra’s 24-hour Book Store (No. 10), in which a small, always-open book shop proves to be a portal to another time and place.

1. ‘Braiding Sweetgrass,’ by Robin Kimmerer – A rich and lyrical nonfiction exploration of indigenous wisdom and the scientific look at what plants are able to teach us.

2. ‘The Dunnes of Brittas: An Irish Family's Saga of Endurance,’ by Kevin Lee Aker – A based-on-a-true-story novel about an Irish family who relocate to Petaluma in the midst of the infamous famines of the 1800.

3. ‘Later,’ by Stephen King – A relatively short (256 pages) page-turner about a boy who can talk to the dead, and the ways that people in his life try to use this skill for good and (this being a Stephen King story) for evil.

4. ‘The Candlekeep Mysteries (A D&D Adventure Book),’ from Wizards of the Coast – A playable collection of 17 quick, stand-alone Dungeons & Dragons campaigns, each beginning with the uncovering of an ancient book in the library of a mysterious castle named Candlekeep.

5. ‘Klara and the Sun,’ by Kazuo Ishiguro – In the future, a sun-worshipping AF (Artificial Friend) dedicates herself selflessly – perhaps a too selflessly – to the flesh-and-blood folks she was created to serve.

6. ‘Red, White & Royal Blue,’ by Casey McQuiston – The author’s debut 2019 novel about the staged-for-media bromance between the son of an American president and a British prince (who’ve always publically despised each other), as they discover they actually like each other, and by that, we mean, really, really like each other.

7. ‘The Water Dancer,’ by Ta-Nehisi Coates – A potent fantasy novel about a “conductor” on the Underground Railroad in the 1800s, who discover a power to transport people instantly along and across bodies of water.

8. ‘The Midnight Library,’ by Matt Haig – A sneaky-wonderful fantasy blending whimsy and real human struggle as a woman hovering between life and death finds herself in a library where every book offers an alternative version of the life she might have lived, and might still be able to.

9. ‘The Song of Achilles,’ by Madeline Miller – The 2012 debut novel from the author of “Circe,” this mythological deep-dive explores the iconic love affair between Greek warriors Achilles and Patroclus.

10. ‘Mr. Penumbra’s 24 Hour Bookstore,’ by Robin Sloan – The acclaimed 2013 fantasy novel about a laid-off tech worker who lands a job in a strange book shop that might be connected to a500-year-old secret society.