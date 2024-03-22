Just short of a year after establishing itself in the Watershed Building in Petaluma’s Warehouse District, the innovative secondhand kids clothing store named NooNoo has announced it is moving into the heart of downtown Petaluma.

“While we’ve loved being in the Watershed building, we’re heading to 1 Fourth St, next to Fruit in Motion,” said Laura Whalen, a co-owner (with Robin Semmelhack) of NooNoo, which specializes in high-quality used denim jeans in kids sizes.

The store also sells plants and a number of kid-friendly items.

“We took over Bay-ti’s lease and recently learned that the space was actually once a kid’s clothing store,” added Whalen. “Feels like good karma.”

NooNoo ‒ named after a playful word that one of Whalen’s children invented to describe being naked before bath time ‒ officially opened last May.

It is expected to relaunch in the new location by the end of March.

"We’re doing some light renovations, building out a play structure in the back,“ Whalen explained. Information about the grand reopening, and other store events, can be found at Noonoo.eco.