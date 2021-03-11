North Bay farmer Ed Grossi keeps tree business afloat by word of mouth

Harlan Osborne

In his more than a half-century of living on the western edge of Sonoma Mountain, its panoramic valley views stretching from Penngrove to Santa Rosa, Ed Grossi has seen a time-lapse transformation of the landscape — from its seed farm beginnings to the creation of Rohnert Park, to the massive hay fields his family tended, to the residential subdivisions those fields became. With a heritage rooted in agriculture and an ability to adapt with the times, Grossi has been an integral part of that evolution.

“I was in ninth grade when we took over from Waldo Rohnert’s seed farm in 1964,” said Grossi, owner of Sweet Lane Nursery specializing in trees on Petaluma Hill Road.

Raised on a Marin county dairy, Grossi attended Kenilworth Junior High and Petaluma High School.

“My dad farmed almost 2,000 acres of dry land hay,” Grossi said. “I lived here in the summertime, before moving here two years after high school. When I came, only the A and B sections were built. By the mid-1980s we were losing about 100 to 150 acres a year to developers. In 1986, I built a fertilizer spreader, which filled in my winters. In 1988, we were down to about 500 acres and quit hay farming.”

The history of Rohnert Park and the Grossi family is tied together, beginning with Waldo Rohnert, who purchased 3,300 acres of the former Rancho Cotate land grant in 1929 to expand his seed business, founded in Hollister in 1893. Rohnert grew plants, harvested their seed and sold it to seed companies. He died in 1933, leaving the business to his son Fred and daughter Dorothy.

When Paul Golis and Maurice Fredericks purchased 2,700 acres of the Rohnert Seed Farm, with plans to build the future Rohnert Park, much of the original acreage remained agricultural and was converted to growing hay and silage. After property manager Tex Carley died, Ed’s father, Jim Grossi, who sharecropped the land, took over.

The Grossi family’s pedigree in agriculture began in 1892, when Ed’s grandfather, Swiss immigrant Dominic Grossi, arrived in Sausalito and walked to Point Reyes, where he became the butter maker on the historic Pierce Ranch. In 1899 he took over and later bought a 2,300 acre dairy in Olema. He and his wife, Teresa, who raised 10 children, moved in 1906 to a dairy near Stafford Lake, and in 1919 to a ranch near Novato.

According to family lore, Dominic Grossi was a man with a keen business sense, who clearly had a vision. During the 1920s and ‘30s his dairy prospered due to contracts with the military and the Borden Dairy Company. His accumulation of cash during the Depression allowed him to buy additional agricultural land in Marin County at very modest prices. At one point, Grossi Farms operated seven dairies.

Ed Grossi participated in 4-H, showed dairy cows at the local fairs and was on Petaluma High School’s 1968 Future Farmer’s of America state championship dairy judging team. He continued his education at Cal Poly San Luis Obisbo, earning degrees in dairy science and animal science.

“Just about the time we were getting out of the hay business, organic farming was beginning to take hold,” said Grossi. “We raised corn, tomatoes, peppers, squash and zucchini on about 20 acres. We had a pumpkin patch, pick-your-own strawberries and tractor tours. I built a farm stand out of old barn wood that was used as a backdrop by a Sonoma State filmmaker for a documentary on Japanese farmers.”

The business continued to grow along with its reputation for fresh produce.

“We were one of the earlier organic farms,” he said. “I didn’t grow up in an industry that grew fruits and vegetables for sale. After a while you learn how to get things done. If you’re going to invite the public to your property you don’t want them exposed to chemicals. At the ranch we guaranteed that our corn was no more than two hours old and promised every ear had a worm in it. Our customers wanted an attachment to the people they bought from,” he added. “We did really well with our strawberries, and our ambrosia melons became a big hit. The difference was they were grown in adobe soil.”

At its peak, Grossi’s produce was carried in 17 stores, which meant 16-hour workdays for Ed.

In April, 2000, Grossi, his former wife and two partners, built a shade house and brought in two semi-trailer loads of plants and had a plant sale. It was an immediate success. He closed the organic farm and started the tree nursery.

A year-and-a-half later, Grossi bought out his partners and took charge of everything. He still works seven days a week, but says he’s trying to wean himself down to fewer hours.

Sweet Lane Nursery is strictly wholesale, selling to landscapers, architects and designers looking for mature plants that offer instant gratification. They offer mostly shade trees, conifers and Japanese maples, sold balled and burlapped.

“Most of our plant material is bigger than most homeowners would want,” said Grossi. “Our customers are usually high-end property owners and wineries. We also grow 12 acres of chardonnay and pinot noir grapes that are contracted to a premium Napa Valley champagne maker.”

To this day, Grossi has never advertised his tree business.

“It’s all by word of mouth,” he said. “If you do a good job for somebody, word will get out. We try to take care of our customers. I’m doing OK. I’m making a living.”

(Harlan Osborne’s “Toolin Around Town” runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. You can reach him at Harlan@sonic.net)