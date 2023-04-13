The San Francisco Yiddish Combo has recently announced it will host the inaugural North Bay Jewish Music Festival at the Polly Klaas Theater on Sunday, April 30 from 2-4 p.m.

The first-time event will showcase traditional Jewish music – with live performances by the Combo and the Baymele Duo – and will include special guest speaker Dr. Elaine Leeder, professor emerita of Sociology from Sonoma State University. She will present an look at several significant Jewish topics from her unique perspective.

In describing the event, a recent news release says, “The San Francisco Yiddish Combo performs Klezmer for the 21st century. The Baymele duo of cello and accordion perform a celebration of Jewish folk music from Romania and Poland.”

Tickets are $25, available at SFYiddishcombo.com.